WARDSBORO — A fundraising campaign is underway to help cover costs to revamp the local skatepark.
"The skatepark hasn't gotten a lot of attention," said Matt Bemis, member of a committee tasked with looking after the facility.
Some ramps are set to be repaired and others will be rebuilt. The goal is to raise $15,000 for the effort via givebutter.com/wardsboroskateparkcommittee.
Bemis said the committee started to fix the dilapidated skatepark last year and formed a nonprofit about two months ago. Committee member Corey Powell is credited with the legwork associated establishing the nonprofit.
Bemis estimated the skatepark has been around for about two decades. When the Select Board looked at repurposing the property into a pickleball court, Bemis and Powell started attending meetings.
Bemis said the board decided to let them keep the skatepark if they kept it clean. His committee removed trash and began taking on ramp repairs.
By creating a nonprofit, the group wanted to ensure all funds they raise would go toward ramp materials and skatepark needs. They also wanted a way to collect non-taxable donations.
"I realized that this whole process would be really beneficial for the community as well because we have to create articles of incorporation," Powell said. "We have to create operational procedures and bylaws. It helped us get organized and have more of plan."
Powell said the committee works in conjunction with the town, deciding what to build and when. He designed the plans.
Currently, the pyramid structure has been identified as the feature most in need of attention. It's considered the main feature at the park.
Powell expects to start repairing or rebuilding grind ledges soon. He plans to rebuild one of the quarter pipes this week with scrap material he has from being a contractor.
Powell described Select Board members as "awesome to work with" on the project.
"I think they really are excited to just have some hands-on help and some people willing to come in and help them do what needs to be done so they don't have to worry about it, if you will," he said.
Bemis said there's now recognition that people care about the skatepark. About a year ago, Powell started a petition on change.org calling for the preservation of the skatepark that currently has more than 1,045 signatures.
Bemis, 32, said he settled in Wardsboro largely because of the facility. However, he noted the wooden and metal features take a beating with Vermont weather.
"A lot of people love Wardsboro," he said, recounting how skaters would travel from further away before skateparks in Brattleboro and Manchester were built.
On Friday nights, Bemis counts as many as 15 to 20 people skating in Wardsboro. He called the pyramid "a favorite" but "kind of sketchy."
When the project was featured in an issue of the Bucketville News community newsletter, the committee received checks from local businesses as well as one from Connecticut owned by someone with a second home in Wardsboro. The hope is to secure more donations from businesses.
Bemis also suggested the potential for hosting contests or other events as fundraisers.