BRATTLEBORO — Heavy rains on Thursday night caused damage to a retaining wall along Williams Street.
In response, Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works has imposed restrictions on the street while it assesses the damage.
“We’ve got this retaining wall by the Vermont Country Deli that was made up of stacked granite curb,” said Dan Tyler, director of the DPW. “The granite curb washed out, and we’ve got a pretty significant washout adjacent to the roadway.”
While the road itself wasn’t damaged, he said, the DPW is restricting traffic on Williams Street, which splits into a “V” at the deli before the road intersects with Western Avenue.
“The leg of Williams Street between the deli and the market will be southbound going down the hill,” said Tyler. “And the other leg, on the other side of the deli, will be northbound going up the hill.”
Tyler said the DPW placed Jersey barriers in the road to prevent it from being damaged by traffic. He said he’s not sure at this point what it will take to reinforce the bank. For now, they’ve put some drainage out to divert any more rainwater away from the damage.
“We’ve been watching this spot for a while, and we’ve got an engineer working on a design for a permanent repair,” said Tyler, who said he’s not sure how old the retaining wall is. “No idea. It’s older than anyone here can remember.”