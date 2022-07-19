BRATTLEBORO — A water main break caused Route 30, between Cedar Street and Upper Dummerston Road, to be closed while damage was assessed.
"At peak, we saw 5,200 gallons per minute," Public Works Director Dan Tyler said Tuesday morning. "So it's a pretty good leak. It's a 12-inch main."
Tyler said the contractor installing drainage for the Vermont Agency of Transportation hit the infrastructure when they were installing a pipe. Currently working on a drainage project on Route 30, the state had crews set up between Cedar Street and Retreat Farm on Tuesday.
Tyler said the section of road would be closed until it could be confirmed there is no undermining of the water system or damage to the other side of the road. As far as covering the costs of the water main break, he said that will be something the town will have to work out with the state.
In a news release issued at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Brattleboro Department of Public Works said utilities crews were at the scene and staff were assessing the situation.
"Water pressure throughout the system has been affected," the news release states. "Traffic should seek alternate routes."
The department apologized for the inconvenience and said it appreciates people's patience while the problem is being fixed. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the department at 802-254-4255.
The Reformer has reached out to VTrans for information.