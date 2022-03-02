BRATTLEBORO — A water main break Wednesday afternoon caused a major disruption in traffic downtown, and caused at least one business to close early.
Brattleboro police advised drivers to avoid the downtown area of Main Street, Canal Street, Bridge Street and Vernon Street — also known as “Malfunction Junction” — because of the water main break near the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center.
Vernon Street remained closed from Bridge Street to Cotton Hill Mill Road as of 5 p.m. The town announced that water would be out for Bridge Street customers until further notice. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery announced that it was closed for the night because of the break.