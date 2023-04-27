BRATTLEBORO — Crews are working to repair damage to a water line at the intersection of Marlboro Road and Westgate Drive. During this emergency repair work, several residences in the area will be without water for up to 20 minutes beginning at 2:30 p.m. and continuing through approximately 7 p.m.
Once the water is restored, you may experience a short period of discolored water or air in the water lines after the repair is complete. Running the cold water for a few minutes should clear the lines if this happens.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org