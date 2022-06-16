DUMMERSTON — The Vermont State Police is investigating the crash of a water truck on northbound Interstate 91 that happened at just before noon on Thursday.
In the tall grass, along the interstate, rested the vehicle that was split in two, with the cab ripped off the main body.
"The truck was swerving," said Asia Hosten, of Brattleboro, who saw the accident happen. "And all of sudden ... it happened so fast ... within seconds ... he went off the road and [the vehicle] flipped."
As vehicles passed by the crash scene, Hosten said she stopped and called 911.
Hosten, on the side of the road and praying for the driver to survive, kept saying that she couldn't have called the ambulance fast enough.
Emergency personnel from Putney Fire Department started preforming CPR on the driver before Rescue Inc. arrived.
Vermont State Police said that driver sustained life-threatening injuries and that the person was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be possibly airlifted to Darthmouth Hitchcock in Lebanon, N.H.