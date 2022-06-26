Abby Taylor, a sixth-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., talks about the water cycle during a Water Way(s) Expo on Friday, June 10, 2022. Water Way(s) is a multi-year creative arts and science engagement with the Whetstone Brook.
Students from Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., participate in a Water Way(s) Expo that was co-hosted by the Connecticut River Conservancy and the Human Connection Project on Friday, June 10, 2022. Water Way(s) is a multi-year creative arts and science engagement with the Whetstone Brook.
Abby Taylor, a sixth-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., talks about the water cycle during a Water Way(s) Expo on Friday, June 10, 2022. Water Way(s) is a multi-year creative arts and science engagement with the Whetstone Brook.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Water Way(s) is a multi-year creative arts and science engagement with the Whetstone Brook at Melrose Terrace, in anticipation of this floodplain restoration project giving rise to public space and greater public engagement with the Whetstone. Indigenous knowledge is at the heart of this curriculum, embracing "two-eyed seeing" that gives equal consideration to indigenous and scientific ways of knowing. It strives to make this intervale a cultural resource for reconnection and learning.
In Water Way(s)' first year at Academy School, the floodplain at Melrose is still deep in the restoration process, so events can not be held there. The project did, however, with generous support from Gedakina, have a bus tour of the Whetstone Brook in West Brattleboro. This tour and subsequent learning sessions were led by Judy Dow (Gedakina), Kathy Urffer (The Connecticut River Conservancy) and The Human Connection Project. Academy School teachers Anne Moore-Odell and Sarah Kaltenbaugh inviting Water Way(s) into their classrooms and collaborating with us. Kristina Weeks also invited 3rd graders to explore the macroinvertebrates of the Whetstone.
Water Way(s) has been generously supported by the Community Engagement Lab, Watershed Grant, Connecticut River Conservancy and Brattleboro Town Arts Fund. Collaborators include the Connecticut River Conservancy, Brattleboro Housing Partnerships, Gedakina, Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, Vermont River Conservancy and Academy School.
Here are Water Way(s) events over the summer co-hosted by the Connecticut River Conservancy and the Human Connection Project:
Friday, July 1, 5 to 8 p.m.: Stand Up! Artful Streets at Gallery Walk (Letter Writing)