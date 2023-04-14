BRATTLEBORO — After a March Madness-style tournament against 15 other North American communities, Brattleboro emerged the champion.
Brattleboro won the title Strongest Town in “a very close race against the other finalist town, Saranac Lake, N.Y.,” states a news release from Strong Towns. A representative from the community will receive an award on behalf of the town at the Strong Towns National Gathering, a conference next month focused on improving transportation safety, municipal budgeting, housing opportunity and other topics.
Brattleboro also will be the subject of a professionally produced documentary video about “building community prosperity from the bottom-up,” which will be released later this spring.
“Voters from an international audience of millions selected Brattleboro to win the eighth annual Strongest Town Contest based on its dedication to Strong Towns principles, such as transparent local accounting, building safe and productive streets, encouraging incremental housing, eliminating parking mandates, and ending highway expansions,” states the news release.
Planning Commission member Sarah Lang submitted the application on behalf of herself, Commission Chairman Tom Mosakowski, Planning Director Sue Fillion and Planning Technician Stephen Hayes.
“Thanks for all your votes to help us earn this honor,” Fillion said in an announcement Friday. “This contest was about celebrating communities that are working hard to build stronger and more financially resilient communities through bottom-up action.”
Fillion expressed gratitude to town officials and volunteers for helping to “make Brattleboro strong.”
Lang told the Reformer she’s “so proud of Brattleboro and everyone who voted for us throughout each round. It feels really good to be recognized for the work residents, volunteers, businesses, and town staff are doing to strengthen our town.”
Lang said she looks forward to Brattleboro “being an example for other towns on how to create resiliency from bottom-up action and passion.”
“In many North American cities and towns, it’s hard for people to envision a better future, let alone plot a path to it,” stated Norm Van Eeden Petersman, member advocate for Strong Towns. “We want to show everyone Brattleboro, to hold them up as an example of how residents really can build their towns up better a little at a time.”
Brattleboro previously beat Dunellen, N.J., then Selma, N.C.
“Strength is about resilience, about togetherness in the face of both challenges and failures,” Tim Wessel, former Select Board member, said in a post about the news on Facebook. “It’s also about community, and how we come together in times of need. I love Brattleboro, and we deserved this.”