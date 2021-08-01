Proponents of paid family and medical leave hope to make big waves with a social media campaign as Congress takes up the issue.
"This is a basic decision that should be made, in my view, about the respect that families -- whatever kind of family it is you have -- should be accorded," U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said Thursday during a campaign launch event held via Zoom. "It's about an understanding that in a society, we make common commitments to one another. But as part of that commitment, we have to set up systems and structures to allow that promise to be kept. And I do believe for this to become real, there has to be major federal role."
Morgan Nichols, state director of Main Street Alliance of Vermont, said the "We Believe in Paid Leave" campaign aims to "raise awareness and lift up Vermont's strong support for the passage of an equitable and robust national paid leave solution." She estimated about 40 percent of private employers in Vermont are providing some kind of paid family leave but the policies aren't always adequate.
Her group is part of the Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FaMLI) Coalition, which is made up of more than 25 organizations across Vermont and works with other coalitions around the country on the issue. She counted more than 25 Vermont legislators who signed a letter calling on Congress to pass paid medical leave in the American Families Plan being proposed by President Biden.
Akshata Nayak of Jericho, owner of Little Patakha, a children's books publisher, said the policy would be "game changing" for frontline and service workers who put their health and safety at risk for others during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as sole proprietors like herself.
"We know that without universal and comprehensive paid family leave, people will fall through the cracks," Nayak said. "It is, simply put, what always happens."
A video for the campaign can be found at vtpaidleave.org and includes eight individual stories.
Eric Sorkin of Fairfax, owner of Runamok Maple, calls paid family leave "important for everyone who works, which is most of us." Right now, he says, it's something typically only found in bigger businesses.
"What a boon it would be to be a small business owner and know that the playing field was level," he says.
Jessica Arencibia of Burlington, owner of Healing Arts Massage, says people of color make up the majority of service workers.
"It's just the sector that we're in," Arencibia says.
Liz Gamache, former Mayor of St. Albans, notes there can be a big price to pay when one stops working to take care of a family member.
Erin Butterfield, hair stylist based in Hyde Park, recalls driving back and forth to Connecticut every week but never missing work to care for a loved one.
"It hit me months later -- I regret focusing on things that don't really matter now," Butterfield says. "Work and financial stuff shouldn't have played a role."
The video, Welch said after it was shown, "exposes the reality that is invisible to so many."
"How is it that when you go to work, you can be visible, there can be expectations that you do your job, there can be accountability assigned to you that you willingly accept," he said, "but when the whole person that you are, that includes loving your mom or dad, that includes wanting to be there when your child is sick, that becomes invisible? That's not acceptable."
Paid family leave would have societal and economic benefits, Welch said, because employees could attend to the needs of their family without worrying about losing their job and businesses wouldn't lose their workers. He told meeting participants that he looks forward to collaborating with them on the issue.
Vermont Lt. Gov Molly Gray called it one that's "near and dear to my heart."
"For anyone who has navigated a family medical crisis, caregiving, pregnancy, a miscarriage or caring for a newborn, the need for paid family and medical leave is palpable, it is visceral and so deeply obvious, and particularly here in Vermont," Gray said, remembering when her mother got sick in March 2019, when she was working as an assistant attorney general during the day and teaching law classes at night to make enough money to cover student loans and rent. "I used up all my accrued vacation and sick leave, which wasn’t much because I wasn't there very long, to be at the hospital helping my family navigate the medical emergency. As I ran out of paid leave, I began to wonder, what would happen if I had to take unpaid leave? How long would it be before I couldn’t make my rent or my student loans or worse? Would I have to leave my job altogether?"
Citing the National Women’s Law Center, Gray said 2.3 billion women completely left the workforce in the United States between February 2020 and February 2021.
"Here in Vermont and across the nation, one dominant reason for this was childcare and dependent caregiving," she said. "According to data released by the Biden Administration, this pandemic set back 30 years of progress of women in the workforce and has meant $64 million in lost wages and economic activity."
House Speaker Jill Krowinski said a federal program where businesses of all sizes have access to paid medical leave would be "a gamechanger for our state" and increase equity.
"Vermonters need access to paid leave," she said. "The stories we heard in the video are the same stories I hear every day in my community."
Senate President Becca Balint, who represents Windham County and appeared in a prerecorded video, said many people across the country can relate to stories in which someone must choose between getting paid and attending to a health crisis. State legislators stand behind the Vermont congressional delegation in supporting the policy, she said.
"It is about fairness," she said, adding that it's also about helping woman, people of color and single parents. "I really hope that in the next year or so, we're going to be bale to finally see paid family leave get over the finish line. And I can't wait to see that day."