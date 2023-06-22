BRATTLEBORO — With an influx of people no longer qualifying for emergency housing at motels through a state program, some are asking where they should go.
"No one is telling us where to go, where we can tent," Lisa Marie, who asked for her last name not to be identified as she's fleeing from domestic violence, said during the public comment period at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. "There are no benches for us. People are getting kicked out of their encampments. They've been there for six months and they just got told to leave."
On Thursday, Lisa Marie told the Reformer she's eligible to stay at a local motel for at last eight more days. She isn't sure what what will happen with changes in the program but she's trying to stay.
Lisa Marie volunteered at a pop-up drop-in space at the town-owned Transportation Center when Groundworks Collaborative paused its service after a shelter coordinator was murdered by an ax-wielding client at Morningside House in April. She's been pushing for the space to return in some shape or form since it closed after Groundworks reopened its drop-in center and shelter services on South Main Street.
"We helped so many people," she said.
She'd been recognized for her volunteerism via a certificate from Health Care & Rehabilitation Services, which ran the pop-up site. She counted five people she personally assisted with finding homes, four people with getting jobs and three people with saving their lives.
"It doesn't cost a dime," she told the board. "Get off your rear ends and do something."
Since the meeting, Lisa Marie told the Reformer she was invited to attend a care coordination team's meeting Wednesday. The group is made up of town staff and representatives from social service organizations.
Lisa Marie told the Reformer she will be meeting with three different Select Board members individually. She noted the need for tarps, waterproofing spray, rain gear, tents, bottles of water, sleeping bags and backpacks in the community of people experiencing homelessness.
At the Select Board meeting, she reported unhoused people are feeling unsafe. She said people are throwing feces and food at them, asking them for fellatio, and cutting or stealing their tents.
"We're abused or molested on these streets or in the motels," she said. "We just want to be safe."
Lisa G. Nash, who said she's living in a tent by the Brattleboro Police Department after many years of being a chiropractor in Windham County, urged officials to view homelessness as an emergency in town.
Michael K. Jackson said the homelessness situation is "a little deeper" than people think.
"I watched people sleep on benches and church steps this morning because they couldn't find anywhere else," he said.
He spoke of a lack of places for he and others to go during the day.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said it's "really important" for the board and town staff to hear the perspectives.
During the meeting, news reports announced those currently enrolled in the motel program would not lose the housing in July as previously understood. Those who meet certain eligibility criteria and entered the program before June 30 also would be allowed to participate.
Later in the meeting, the board held a public hearing required as part of the Community Development Block Grant program for the expansion project at Groundworks on South Main Street. In 2019, Brattleboro facilitated a $500,000 grant through the program and provided a $250,000 donation through income associated with its revolving loan fund.
Jon Hoover, business manager at Groundworks, said the money supported a project totaling just less than $4 million. Now on South Main Street is a 34-bed overnight shelter, a day shelter/drop-in center, administrative offices and spaces for supportive services.
Hoover said Groundworks previously ran the risk of not having a place to run the overnight shelter. Before, the group only ran the shelter during the colder months at Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.
"I'm thinking we need a lot more of this," Select Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman said. "I'm not sure where that money's going to come from. It's really troubling to hear the stories of the ongoing difficulties that people face."
Morningside House remains closed for now.
"We're working on trying to determine when we are going to reopen that and what it's going to look like," Hoover said.
Hoover said the drop-in center/day shelter at Groundworks on South Main Street is open from 9 a.m. to noon then 2 to 6 p.m. Clients can sign up for beds for overnight stays but there's been a waiting list.
Board member Daniel Quipp said people he spoke with at the pop-up drop-in space at the Transportation Center had critiques of the drop-in center at Groundworks and different needs.
"They were requesting something additional," he said. "I think the way in which the HCRS peer support team ran the pop-up drop-in center was meeting a lot of that need. I think we should investigate ways to revive that or meet those needs that are being unmet in our community. I think the public participation that we had tonight was quite exceptional and we should listen to them."
Bruce Clauson of West Brattleboro, who serves on the Brattleboro Common Sense Board of Directors, said his group's emergency housing in RVs on Washington Street is needed but the town has brought the matter to court due to health and safety concerns.
"We are asking for compassion, cooperation," he said during public comment. "Please help us help them."