HINSDALE, N.H. — As plans stand now for the new Hinsdale-to-Brattleboro bridge, a stoplight at Route 119 and the entrance to George's Field will be removed.
"The old signal has to go because we are realigning the intersection," said Mark Moran, contract administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. "I don't have anything in the plans for putting new signals in. I do, however, have plans to put conduit in in case that intersection ever has to be signalized."
At this time, said Moran, traffic in and out of the shopping center, which hosts Runnings Home, Farm & Outdoor Store and Riverside Food Brews & Wine, doesn't warrant a stoplight.
"I would imagine if future traffic counts show that it should be signalized, the state would have to come back in and put a new controller and signals in," he said.
But Deborah George – owner of the retail center – the town of Hinsdale and its police department, and the state senator who represents Hinsdale, are all vowing to keep the stoplight at the intersection when construction on the new $61 million bridge is finished next fall.
"This is the gateway to New Hampshire," said George, who said the state is relying on old traffic count numbers in making its decision to remove the stoplight. "We need a signal."
"You just have to be tenacious," said Sen. Denise Ricciardi, who visited the location on Friday with George, Steve Diorio, chairman of the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen, and Mike Carrier, a member of the board.
Ricciardi, the chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Transportation and the vice chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, traveled from her hometown of Bedford to get a look at the site and agreed a stoplight is essential for this location.
"I don't like taking no for an answer, not when I'm trying to right a wrong for the people," she said. "So my anticipation is I'm going to get that signal light here."
Ricciardi said she is in contact with the office of Gov. Chris Sununu and hopes to bring DOT Commissioner William Cass to Hinsdale so he can see for himself the necessity for a stoplight.
"We support it from a safety standpoint," said Diorio, "and from a future development standpoint."
George believes a new bridge will bring new visitors to Hinsdale, which will mean more traffic past the location. Without a signal, she is concerned there might be accidents, a concern that is shared by the Board of Selectmen.
"As recently as last month, there was a vehicle fatality near this very location," states a June 26 letter from the Board to the governor. "We do not want to see any more deaths or accidents."
"It is a safety issue," said Ricciardi. "But it's also a matter of principle, and economic development, and that this was promised in a public hearing, twice."
Dan Herrmann, the chief operating officer of Runnings, wrote in his own letter to the governor that he was considering opening more stores in the Granite State in addition to the store in Hinsdale and another in Claremont, but "considering all the issues we are encountering with the NHDOT I am re-evaluating any further expansion within New Hampshire."
Herrmann wrote that a traffic study submitted by Runnings prior to the store's opening and required by the state was "premature and as a consequence, [did] not provide accurate current or projected traffic counts."
He noted that the Hinsdale store has seen a double-digit increase in sales since the old traffic study was conducted.
"[A] signalized entrance has proven to be a key factor in our success to date ..." wrote Herrmann. "The proposed removal of the light puts this success in jeopardy."
In February, William Lambert, a traffic engineer with the N.H. Department of Transportation wrote to the Board of Selectmen noting an evaluation had been conducted of existing traffic conditions that included taking public input.
"[T]he traffic conditions at this intersection do not meet traffic signal warrants with the vacant commercial property that exists at this time," he wrote, adding there is "overwhelming public support" for keeping the signal equipment in place.
To re-establish a full operational stoplight, wrote Lambert, would require a revised traffic study.
"Should traffic signals be warranted, the property owner would be responsible for the costs to bring the existing equipment up to current state and federal standards," he wrote.
In its June 26 letter to the governor, the Board of Selectmen accused the DOT of a "bait and switch" maneuver ignoring the town's "good faith attempts" to negotiate a stoplight at the intersection.
"[T]he NH DOT through all processes of the bridge approval process continued to express to the town, the state and the federal government that this signal light would be relocated ..." states the letter. "However, once the project was in the hands of the bridge contractor a change order was immediately submitted to permanently remove the signal."
The letter also claims DOT removed a controller from the light, changing its status from operational to that of "a beacon" without notifying the town.
The town is also asking the state to bury "highly dangerous electrical equipment" that was installed during construction but was "never represented or adequately distinguished on any approved drawing or public hearing display," and which the town considers "a blight" at the new gateway to New Hampshire.