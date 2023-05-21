BRATTLEBORO — The local office of the Department of Children and Families hosted an ice cream social on Wednesday to celebrate foster parents.
"The children that come into custody are as unique as everyone watching and therefore, we need lots of families to find a great match," states information from DCF. "Our greatest need for foster homes is for teens and children that express their trauma with behaviors. We need families that are willing to walk alongside our teens and help them navigate the world as they are discovering who they are."
May is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and along with the ice cream social, DCF hosted a Ribbon Ceremony at the Winston Prouty Campus in front of Thomas Hall.
There are currently 98 children under the supervision of DCF in foster homes, kinship placements and residential placements in the Brattleboro district, according to information supplied to the Reformer.
In the state of Vermont, there are 1,060 in state custody, with 34 percent in kinship families. Nationally, there are more than 391,000 children and youth in foster care.
DCF is always recruiting for care providers to meet the needs of the children. If a child can't remain home, the best-case scenario is to be placed with kinship or fictive kin, such as a close neighbor, friend or teacher.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, kinship care is commonly defined as "the full-time care, nurturing, and protection of a child by relatives, members of their tribe or clan, godparents, stepparents, or other adults who have a family relationship to a child."
If kinship or fictive kin care isn't possible, DCF works to place the child with a foster family, taking into consideration their school, interests, needs, how they identify, culture and many other factors.
Foster care includes newborns, toddlers, school-aged children, and teens, all the way up through the age of 17. Teens who are at risk of aging out, can actually extend foster care into their early 20s.
"Each of these children and youth have experienced some form of trauma and they need the support of everyone in the community to ensure their safety and well-being," states a fact sheet supplied by DCF to the Reformer.
Those interested in becoming a licensed foster parent start with filling out an application and complying with a background check, which includes fingerprinting.
Most of the training occurs online, and before a child is welcomed into a foster home, DCF conducts a home check.
"There are guidelines that need to be met for the best interest of the child and for your family," states the fact sheet.
DCF is looking for homes of any faith and homes that can be affirming to LBGTQ+ youth.
There are other ways a person or family can become involved. Volunteers help with transportation or providing an enrichment opportunity, such as piano lessons or taking a child to the park or being there for them at a school event.
Many community members sponsor children for holidays and birthdays to give them presents and to make sure they are included in holiday celebrations, and families that are unable to provide a full foster home can take children for nights and weekends in what is called respite care.
The Wednesday celebration was made possible through the sponsorship of The Marina, Everyone’s Books, Mocha Joes, Bellows Falls Opera House, Supreme Fitness, MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, Mary Meyer, Vermont Hempicurean, The Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Bodysense Massage, Echo Restaurant and Lounge, and Mums and Poppies.
For more information on being a foster parent, contact Resource Coordinators Michelle Colburn and Meg Pollica at 802-257-2888.