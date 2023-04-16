BRATTLEBORO — Attendees at a vigil Sunday for Groundworks Collaborative following the tragic death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard are being asked to live their lives with compassion, empathy and kindness in her memory.
On the morning of April 3, Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, a resident of Morningside Shelter, allegedly attacked and killed Rosin-Pritchard, the shelter coordinator, with an axe. Mahvish-Jammeh is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder. Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes has ordered a competency evaluation for Mahvish-Jammeh.
Kheya Ganguly, director of trauma prevention and resilience development for the state of Vermont, called for healing via community rather than isolation. She stressed the importance of celebrating ideals Rosin-Pritchard exemplified such as compassion, warmth, empathy and love.
“The clients and staff of Groundworks are deep in the midst of processing their trauma and grief,” Ganguly said. “The entire state is. But Brattleboro, you are at the eye of this storm.”
Ganguly described Rosin-Pritchard as “an essential part” of Groundworks staff’s work family.
“Just like any other individual family member, Leah was irreplaceable,” Ganguly said. “Her loss will be felt today and into the future.”
Ganguly said Rosin-Pritchard had a deep love and passion for gardening and cooking but above all, she had a commitment to her work and the people she served.
“Leah dedicated her life to caring for those who are often unseen,” Ganguly said.
Ganguly encouraged community members to face their trauma, experience it and learn from it. She advised against casting blame.
“It’s all too easy to point the finger at those who we perceive to be different in some way, such as people who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color, refugees, immigrants, asylum seekers, the homeless, substance users, or people who struggle with mental illness,” she said.
As a first-generation immigrant and a person of color, she said, “the more we become open and welcoming and supportive the more we will gain and the more Vermont will flourish. I think we are an example of that.”
Rosin-Pritchard was dedicated to the community and wanted Groundworks to flourish, Ganguly said.
“The best way to honor their work is to pull together, and support each other,” she said. “Instead of focusing on the why, the how, or even the who, I challenge you to grab onto hope and healing.”
State Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham-4, thanked attendees for coming.
“Because being together right now,” he said, “I think it’s the best thing we can do.”
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt, said it is not comfortable to sit in grief or sorrow.
“We want to make it go away,” she said. “We want to take action. We want forward motion. We are so so wrapped up in a culture that doesn’t want us just to be.”
As a lawmaker, Balint said she wants to make things better and learn what can be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
“Over the next weeks and months, we will sort out what the next steps need to be and what the actions are that we need to take,” she said. “But if we rush to those steps without grieving, without sitting in our sorrow, we will make mistakes because we are not thinking clearly. We are overwhelmed by the depth of the feeling.”
Rev. Lise Sparrow said Rosin-Pritchard’s partner, family and friends gathered at dusk Saturday by the shore at Jamestown, R.I., to remember her, mourn her death, and “return her to the great waters.”
“Today, we will offer our own blessings, once the this moment is done, and send our own blessing south with the river to join with her in the great expanse of ocean time,” she said, as community members were invited to write messages on dissolvable paper or create cairns in the Retreat Meadows. “We will commit to continue works of compassion for the most desperate and our community.”
Sparrow recounted stories from Groundworks coworkers, who will remember Rosin-Pritchard’s smile, sense of humor, radiance, positivity and helpfulness.
Jenney Samuelson, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, told Groundworks staff that they are not alone in their grief.
“You have done great work, and you will do great work for Vermont’s most vulnerable,” she said. “Your grief is real and it is powerful. We stand here with you today.”
Samuelson said Rosin-Pritchard’s “energy and enthusiasm went well above and beyond the Brattleboro community.”
“Her dedication and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all of those who knew her,” she said. “Her legacy of service and compassion is something we will carry forward with us.”
Samuelson challenged vigil attendees to “push back against the anti-immigrant, racist and mental health focused backlash in the wake of what happened on April 3.”
Town Manager John Potter spoke of a meeting with Groundworks and its partners 48 hours after the tragedy in which more than 50 people showed up.
“It was overwhelming and amazing, and I was thankful that so many people from Brattleboro showed up and were willing to rally in the face of a profound community trauma,” he said. “The past few weeks have shown me that we are fortunate to be surrounded by compassionate, empathetic and kind people throughout Brattleboro and in neighboring communities.”
Potter said Groundworks announced at the meeting that it would take a three-pause pause and hand operations off to partners, and the group identified needs and resources.
Brattleboro Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said the loss is “now part of us, and it will continue to shape our community and our daily lives.” He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and compassion throughout the community.
To Groundworks, Goodnow said, “I think everyone has a new appreciation for everything that you provide for us, as we gather together to try to do all of the work that you do every day for us.”
“I want to take a moment to thank all of the unnamed community members who do the quiet, often unacknowledged work of providing loving support for one another in times of trauma like this,” he added.