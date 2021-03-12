BRATTLEBORO — A proposal aimed at updating the town’s website is gearing up to get a lot of discussion at annual Representative Town Meeting.
Article 15 at the March 20 and 21 meeting asks if the town should take up to $75,000 from its fund balance or reserves for the upgrade. At an informational meeting held remotely Wednesday, Michael Bosworth of District 1 inquired about what the Select Board means by wanting to increase community engagement.
Town Manager Peter Elwell said the goal is make the site more user friendly and easier for town staff to maintain.
“It’s not an outrageous amount of money when you consider that we might need to consider building some infrastructure around that community engagement,” Select Board Chairman Tim Wessel said.
Board member Ian Goodnow said details are vague now but he’s excited about the project.
“I think it will be a really good conversation moving forward,” he said.
Shela Linton of District 2 suggested Town Meeting members can amend the article to outline a process that would include the most affected people and create a site that’s culturally appropriate.
At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, Wessel thanked Town Meeting members and town employees for their service. He said watching video of last year’s informational meeting, board members can be seen sitting together at a table.
“We’re all obsessed with sanitizing our hands and we’re like 6 inches from each other with no mask,” he said. “From our perspective now, it feels quaint, but that’s how the year went. It’s been quite a year.”
While Wednesday’s informational meeting ahead of annual Representative Town Meeting was the first time being held via Zoom, the March 20 meeting will mark the second time Brattleboro has conducted its annual meeting through the teleconferencing software. Wessel said he feels the annual meeting went “very well” last year and he anticipates it will only be better this time around because everyone is so accustomed to Zoom.
Board members ask Town Meeting reps to refrain from debating articles at the informational meeting. Instead, Town Meeting members are expected to ask questions related to the articles and proposed budget.
Kurt Daims of District 2 expressed frustration about how the informational meeting had no deadline for completion but the caucuses were limited to 45 minutes for each district.
During caucuses, Town Meeting members from the three districts speak with residents who want to share their views and discuss articles. They also accept nominations to fill Town Meeting member vacancies for one year.
“RTM is supposed to be the guiding body for the meeting,” Daims said.
At one point, Wessel counted 113 participants at the meeting. He called the turnout “outstanding.”
Town Clerk Hilary Francis told the Reformer that District 1 currently has 47 of its 48 seats filled. Three new members were appointed Wednesday night for one-year terms.
District 2 has all 45 of its seats filled, Francis said. One new member was appointed Wednesday night for a one-year term.
District 3 also has all 45 of its seats filled, Francis said. Two new members were appointed Wednesday night for one-year terms.
Participation is better than last year and 2018, Francis said. Open seats totaled 11 in 2018, two in 2019 and six in 2020.
At the meeting, Francis said she mailed ballots to Town Meeting members to vote on the Water Treatment Plant replacement project. An article asks for the town to be given authority to take out a loan or bond not to exceed $12.5 million for reconstruction. An informational meeting dedicated solely to the project will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, via Zoom.
Dick DeGray of District 2 raised concerns about what he saw as a lack of transparency about leaks from the Living Memorial Park swimming pool. Town Manager Peter Elwell said the figure for filling the pool with water appears in the budget under utilities, and it’s proposed to be $6,630 in the next fiscal year versus $7,360 for the current fiscal year.
“That’s been pretty steady these last years. It did use to be quite a lot higher,” Elwell said, adding that a lot of leaking had been stopped from patchwork.
Acknowledging discussions from previous annual meetings about how the town should fund human services, the board warned two articles this year. Article 18 asks about allocating money for organizations at the amount recommended by the Representative Town Meeting Human Services Committee, and Article 19 sees if the town should be given direction on a specific amount for future years.
“Having a separate conversation I think will be a healthy exercise for town meeting,” Wessel said.
George Carvill of District 1 said he and other Town Meeting members have talked about making the human services allocation a percentage of the town’s budget. Last year, the idea was to make it 2 percent of the overall budget.
Board member Daniel Quipp said the committee felt that was the target. But all the requests from agencies totaled about 1.4 percent of the budget.
“Therefore they were placed in a difficult position,” Quipp said.