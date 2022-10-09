MANCHESTER — In the summer of 1950, a soon-to-be bride went shopping with her mom for a wedding dress to celebrate her special day at the famous Marshall Field Department Store in Chicago. Little did she know then that the dress she bought that day would adorn seven other brides over three generations of her family, the latest just this past summer.
The original bride, Adele Larson Stoneberg, bought the long-sleeved, white satin gown with a floor-length train, high collar, and tiny embroidered buttons down the back for just over $100 in 1950. The dress was then borrowed by Adele’s sister for her wedding three years later, slightly altered without changing the style or simple elegance of the original. More weddings followed. After each wedding, the dress was professionally cleaned and stored for whatever the future brought.
In 1969, the daughter of the original owner proudly wore the dress to her own wedding with the blessings of her mom and the other former bride — her aunt. Generations of little girls and young women in the family soon connected to the dress and the story, dreaming of one day wearing the dress to their celebrations.
There have now been eight brides altogether. Seventy-two years after that first wedding at Chicago’s Ebenezer Lutheran Church in 1950, Adele Larson Stoneberg’s granddaughter, Serena Stoneberg Lipari, proudly wore the dress to her own wedding on Aug. 5 of this year. Lipari’s grandmother is now deceased, but relatives sitting in the pews included an aunt, her great-aunts, and several cousins who had taken their own turn wearing Adele’s classic gown.
“It was really an honor,” says Julie Mackey, a teacher and administrator at the Maple Hill School in Manchester, where she lives with her husband and three children. Julie was the seventh of the eight brides to wear the family heirloom back in February of 2013. Her own mother wore the dress back in 1969, the third of the eight brides.
“I think the most significant thing is it deeply connects all of us, you know. It connects me to my mother and aunts and my cousins in a way that goes much deeper than the actual dress. There’s something really powerful about walking down the aisle in that dress. Each of us, we've all had very long-lasting marriages going back to the original brides."
When asked how the dress fit eight women for eight different weddings spanning over 70 years, Julie says it only took minor alterations.
“Everyone's been very careful to preserve the original style without significant changes. I'm actually the one who did have to make the most significant changes because I'm taller by six inches than the rest of the brides in the family. It was for everybody else to take it in the hem here or fix a seam there. A couple of people opened the button at the top versus keeping it closed. Some people added an underskirt to kind of poof it out during the '90s when that was the style. I had this hem done by my mom, and I wore flats to make it work. We also each wore our own veils and our own jewelry. All those things personalized it, but the dress is just such a classic. It fits into generations and was worn almost every decade, as recently as this year.
"It's a timeless style, you know. It doesn't scream any decade, not trendy at any point.”
Julie says the dress was never intended to become a family tradition.
“I think it was just the foresight of my grandmother that she took such good care of it in those early days and then would have passed on to the next generation. My aunt started to pay attention and say, ‘Oh, we should really take care and preserve it. Now, my mother has assumed that responsibility since my wedding in 2013. She has it professionally cleaned and preserved, carefully stored between each wedding. And then she also is the one who does any alterations by hand. So really, we are kind of keeping it in the family.”
For Julie, there was never any doubt that she would one day wear the dress to her own wedding.
“My mom got married in 1969, and her mom offered to buy her a new dress, and she said no. She really looked up to and adored her sisters, so there was no choice for her. I made the same decision when I got married. I wouldn't consider wearing anything else. I was a little flower girl in the 1990 and 1991 weddings. I have very vivid memories of looking up to my two cousins wearing this beautiful gown that my mom had worn. I knew from when I was a little girl that I would wear the dress. There's never been any family pressure around it. Everybody would completely understand if somebody opted not to, but it was never a question in my mind.”
These days, the dress is only worn during the wedding ceremony as a way to preserve it for future generations of the family. It’s usually taken off in exchange for another, more simple dress worn at the reception, for dancing and food, and to not have to worry about spilling things. It’s become that important.
“I have two daughters who are young, but there are a number of brides, cousins, in their 20s and 30s, and teens who are obviously very aware of the dress and the tradition, so we'll see,” Julie says. “There's really no pressure. We'll see who, if any, the number nine might be and what they opt to wear, but there's definitely interest. My 7-year-old daughter asked if she could wear that someday. That’s a long way off, but we're very mindful and aware of that, so we'll be sure to preserve it so that it’s ready and available if anyone else chooses to wear it in the future. And if it retires. That's okay, too.”
The dress and the story of the eight brides has received national media attention. There’s even been some interest from a producer to do a possible Hallmark movie based on the dress, but nothing solid has emerged as yet.
“It's funny because it's been, historically, a longtime tradition within our family and has always been really special to us, but we are just finding it fascinating how people unrelated to us are finding it just as interesting as we do,” Julie says with a laugh.
“But even if nothing further happens, the wedding dress story as part of our family history will always live on. Each of us really values family and tradition and that kind of carries through. We've each been a part of every special memory, like on my wedding day in 2013. All of the brides who had worn the dress were with me in the dressing room getting ready. We did the same thing just a month ago for my cousin's wedding, all there, all seven of us.
"The eldest bride passed back in 1987, but everybody else, including my 91-year-old aunt, we were all together helping her get dressed, which is really special," Julie says. "It's more than just, you put the dress on and you know, look beautiful on your wedding day. It's been an important part of our family story for so long, all these marriages have been long-term. We don't really consider it a lucky dress, but we do think that there's something lucky about it, which draws us all to it because we've all had the opportunity to share this experience of getting married and in that same gown going back generations. It's taken on a life of its own.”