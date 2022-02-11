WASHINGTON — Rep. Peter Welch hosted a press conference at the Winooski Post Office on Friday morning to highlight the passage in the U.S. House of the Postal Service Reform Act, a law that will make changes at the United States Postal Service to improve its service and financial viability.
Welch spoke in support of the bill’s passage on the House floor on Tuesday, according to a press release. The bill will implement a 6-day delivery requirement for both mail and packages and require United States Postal Service to create a dashboard to track its service and monitor for delays, among other provisions. The bill will also eliminate the burdensome financial requirement that the USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits, saving the USPS $27 billion over the next decade.
This bill is likely to pass in the Senate in the coming weeks.
Scott Lasell from the National Postal Mail Handlers Union, Max Harris from Gardener’s Supply, Jane Draper from the United Postmasters and Managers, and Meredith Bay-Tyack from Downtown Winooski joined Welch for Friday’s press conference and stressed the importance of improving mail service in Vermont.
“The Postal Service is a lifeline for so many Vermonters, but the USPS has fallen into disarray. It’s a real mess, with devastating consequences for Vermonters,” said Welch. “Deliveries have slowed, and some folks are going more than a week without mail, while others struggling to get vital deliveries of prescriptions, pay checks, and bills. While there’s more work to be done, this bill will help build a stronger and more reliable USPS for all Vermonters.”
Vermont News & Media had written Welch, and Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, calling for improvements to the USPS.
“The passing of the Postal Reform Bill in the House is good news to the Postal Service across the country. Here in Vermont, the Postal Service is facing a severe shortage of mail handlers, clerks and carriers throughout the state. Workers are needed to ensure the efficient and continuing Service expected of the Postal Service by Vermonters,” said Lasell.