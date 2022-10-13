BRATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., on Wednesday visited a number of local businesses in Windham County as part of a fourth stop on his “Welch Wagon” 14 county tour across Vermont.
At about 2:15 p.m., he stopped by Rebop Farm on Sunset Lake Road, and he visited the new vegan restaurant, Vegan AF at 105 Canal St., followed by Green River Data Analysis at 167 Main St., in addition to others.
Welch, who is running for U.S. Senate, was looking to hear from these businesses, as well as other community leaders, their successes and needs from Washington, D.C.