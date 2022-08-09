BENNINGTON – Voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide key statewide races, including the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy.
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch won the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat, according to the Associated Press.
Welch was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and is the odds-on favorite to win the seat in November. He faced two other Democrats in the primary: Isaac Evans-Frantz, an activist, and Dr. Niki Thran, an emergency physician.
On the Republican side, former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy and investment banker Myers Mermel are competing for the nomination.
Gov. Phil Scott won the Republican nomination for governor, defeating challengers Peter Duvall and Stephen Bellows.
In the Secretary of State’s race, the Democratic primary has drawn the most interest. Although the race remained up the air at press time, the candidates were Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters, state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, and Montpelier City Clerk John Odum.
A perennial candidate for office, H. Brooke Paige, is the lone person running in the GOP primary. He also appears on the ballot for three other statewide offices.
For Vermont Attorney General, Democrat Charity Clark and Rory Thibault were vying for the Democratic nomination. Clark for former Chief of Staff to former Attorney General T.J. Donovan. Thibault is Washington County state’s attorney.
There were no primary races for state auditor or treasurer.
Democratic candidate for treasurer Mike Pieciak, former Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, issued a statement Tuesday evening saying, “I will continue traveling across our state to hear directly from Vermonters about the issues affecting their families and communities. Together we can find the solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our state: housing, childcare, and the changing climate. I look forward to getting to work.”
He faces Paige and Progressive candidate Don Schramm in the November general election.
