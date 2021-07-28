First responders launch several boats at the boat launch on River Road in Chesterfield, N.H., as they were conducting a welfare check on a person on Wednesday. The person was last seen in an area of the Connecticut River that has steep embankments, which led to concerns that the person could have fallen into the river. The person was later found safe by the Chesterfield Police Department.
Welfare check on the river
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
