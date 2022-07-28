BRATTLEBORO — A thief known well locally was arraigned in court on several charges.
Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 37, of Wilmington, appeared remotely via video conference software Tuesday from Southern State Correctional Facility. Public defender Rick Ammons entered not guilty pleas for him for unlawful trespass, petit larceny and three counts of violation of court-ordered conditions of release in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
“I understand, judge, and it’s news to me that Mr. Abdul-Kareem was arraigned on July 8 or 9 in Bennington County and he’s being held ... on bail on a burglary charge over there,” Ammons said.
Abdul-Kareem is being evaluated for mental health before numerous cases in the local court go forward. His name appears in 26 police logs published by the Reformer.
According to an affidavit supporting the larceny charge, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a report that $10 to $15 had been stolen out of a person’s unlocked vehicle on East Main Street on June 22. Security video shown to police helped identify Abdul-Kareem, who was known to police from previous interactions.
“Through previous criminal history the defendant has developed modus operandi of entering unlocked vehicles in the middle of the night and taking items that are not his property,” states the affidavit.
Prior conditions of release from May state Abdul-Kareen “shall not engage in criminal behavior.” A new condition prohibits Abdul-Kareem from entering the property on East Main Street.
An affidavit supporting the trespassing charge shows the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the Econo Lodge on Canal Street on June 4 for the complaint. Abdul-Kareem was on the property and tried to get into rooms, according to the report.
Police reviewed security footage. They saw Abdul-Kareen “walk through and check several doors,” the affidavit states.
“I was able to recognize Abdul-Kareem due to previous professional encounters,” BPD Officer Tyler Law wrote in the affidavit.
Abdul-Kareem signed court-ordered conditions in November 2021 prohibiting him from being in Brattleboro unless in town for verifiable medical treatment or legal appointments, according to the affidavit. He also was issued a no-trespass warning for the Econo Lodge in February 2019 after refusing to leave when asked to by hotel staff, the affidavit states.
After police responded to the hotel on June 4, they were called back later in the day. It was reported that Abdul-Kareem returned to the property but police were unable to find him, according to the affidavit.