WESTMINSTER — The chairman of the Windham Northeast Unified Union Elementary School Board told Westminster residents Tuesday night that the dissolution of the merged elementary school district was not without its potential legal problems.
Jack Bryar of Grafton, chairman of the merged elementary school district, said that because the state Board of Education forced Westminster, Grafton and Athens to merge back in 2018, it’s not clear that the section of state law that other town school districts are using applies.
The key, Bryar told a special informational meeting Tuesday night held via Zoom, is that the three towns did not vote to form the union, which was a condition of the older law.
Readsboro and Halifax, which is the first union school district to seek to dissolve its district, is using a law that pre-dates Act 46, the school consolidation law that forced Westminster, Grafton and Athens into an unwanted joint district, Bryar said.
Westminster is set to vote by Australian ballot Tuesday, Jan. 5, on whether to secede from the elementary district, which was formed in 2018.
If Westminster votes to do so, which it is expected to do, Grafton and Athens then have to have votes within 90 days, on the same day. If either of those towns votes against the move, Westminster’s move fails.
Bryar said he hoped to schedule Grafton and Athens’ votes on Town Meeting, but he noted then the issue goes to the state Board of Education. He said it was likely that any resolution of the secession was a year away.
Halifax and Readsboro was the first union district to try and break up its Act 46 merger, but other Vermont school districts are also voting soon on the issue, including Tunbridge and Chelsea, and Newbury and Bradford. Newbury voted down leaving the district on Tuesday.
During Westminster’s informational meeting Tuesday night, supporters of returning to the status quo said that the school merger had hurt the democratic fabric of the town, reduced school volunteerism and had made Town Meeting less meaningful.
Educationally, there were no complaints about the past 1-1/2 years of merger, according to the people attending the meeting. There have been few — if any — savings from the merger.
David Major and Elyse Manning, who are leading the move to return Westminster to a stand-alone school district, outlined the procedures and their reasons for wanting to leave the merged school district.
Major, the former chairman of the Westminster School Board who had fought the Act 46 merger, gave a history of the town’s experience with Act 46, and said that the three towns’ school district had come up with an alternative governance plan, which was accepted by former Education Commissioner Rebecca Holcombe.
But, he said, after Holcombe left state government, the plan was rejected, and in 2018, the towns’ school districts were forced to merge. Westminster was part of a 30-town class action lawsuit against Act 46. The Vermont Supreme Court upheld Act 46 on a split 3-2 vote, Major noted.
Manning said that Westminster was “following in the footsteps” of Halifax and Readsboro in trying to get out of the Act 46 merger.
Charlie Hutchison, who acted as the moderator for the informational meeting, said he was “an undecided voter myself.” He noted that he had watched many of the union elementary board meetings and was impressed with how well the three towns’ representatives worked together.
Major agreed. One of the positives out of Act 46, he said, was the communication between the towns.
While merged, Westminster Central School has remained open with about 200 students, while the joint Grafton-Athens School, which has about 40 elementary students has also remained open.
Bryar said the merged school board had considered having one principal for the two, small elementary schools to try and save money, but the distance between the two schools — 30 minutes by car and 45 minutes by school bus — made that impractical. Other shared positions were considered and dropped for the same reason, he said.
Bryar, who said he was officially staying neutral about Westminster’s vote, has long been an opponent of the merger.
Westminster voters will decide two articles on their ballot. The first one asks whether they want to leave the union, and the other outlines the steps to re-establish a Westminster School Board and the steps that will be taken to elect a new board.
Town Clerk Pauline O’Brien said that time was running out for voters to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them, but she said her office, while it would be closed Thursday and Friday because of the holiday, would be open Monday for such requests. She said ballots can be deposited in the Town Hall outside mail slot, which is used for property tax checks and the like.
Voting will be all day Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the Westminster Town Hall, with polls closing at 7 p.m.