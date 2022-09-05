BRATTLEBORO — Regardless of whether Tim Wessel wins his bid to serve on the Vermont Senate, he will not be seeking a return to the Select Board.

Wessel said he will not be running for a fifth term on the board in March. He’s been been elected four times consecutively, one of which was for a three-year seat, and he’s about halfway finished with a one-year term now.

“I’m getting increasingly concerned that people who want change at the town level, the local level, are not getting involved where they can make change,” he said. “A lot of people are assuming that being a loud voice on Facebook or social media is the way to get people whipped up and to make change. What needs to happen is they need to start volunteering to serve their community.”

One of Wessel’s goals is to encourage people to run for a Select Board seat, especially after the last election when three incumbents went unchallenged. He noted how the board receives more compensation than before — Representative Town Meeting voted last year to raise the chairperson’s stipend from $5,000 to $10,000 and the other four members’ from $3,000 to $8,000, and allow for child or elder care costs to be reimbursed.

Brattleboro announces candidates BRATTLEBORO — This year’s ballot won’t be as brimming with Select Board candidates as years prior.

Wessel suggested people vote for him for the Senate if they like him and what he’s been trying to do while serving the town. He’s running as an independent and facing off against Democrats Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim, Republicans Rick Kenyon and Rick Morton, and Independent Mark Coester, in the Nov. 8 election.

If elected to one of the two Senate seats opening up for Windham County, Wessel will consider stepping down from the Select Board for the remaining three months of his term.

“I don’t like to do anything halfway,” he said. He would plan to consult with board members about their feelings and any difficulties that could be anticipated as the Senate starts up their work again in January.

Wessel acknowledged he could serve in both positions but said he would not want to diminish their effectiveness. John Gannon of Wilmington, who’s not seeking re-election as a state representative this year, simultaneously was on the Select Board and in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Gannon won't seek reelection WILMINGTON — Citing personal reasons, Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham-6, will not be seeking ree…

One of the big projects before the Select Board right now, if not the biggest, is the hiring of a town manager. If that goes well and other board members feel confident in moving forward without Wessel, he said, he would think about stepping down early.

Wessel is proud of having served as chairman of the board through what he considers arguably the most difficult year, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and meetings went remote.

“Everything exploded with the George Floyd stuff and all the difficult conversations when I was chair,” he said. “I’m very proud of the outcome of all the conversations. It was productive. We landed in a good place. Instead of the community tearing itself apart, we actually made it through.”

A community safety report commissioned by the board with input from a committee and the community led to changes in the town. Recommendations continue to be implemented.

Brattleboro continues implementing community safety recommendations BRATTLEBORO — Steady progress is being made on implementing recommendations coming out of la…

Wessel also championed adopting the 1 percent local option tax in Brattleboro, which was approved at Representative Town Meeting in 2019.

“I was carrying that flag through and brought it home because it saves taxpayers over $1 million a year,” he said. “It’s well over $1 million now. Regardless of how well you think that money is being spent and in what way, that’s not coming from property taxes, which is a pretty big deal I think. No businesses collapsed downtown because we had that extra penny added to state’s sales tax.”

1 percent sales tax coming to Brattleboro BRATTLEBORO — Town Meeting representatives approved a 1 percent local option sales tax in a 75-62 vote Saturday. "I bet you're tired of hearing this from me," said Select Board member Tim …

Wessel was very supportive of contributing municipal funds to the skatepark project at Living Memorial Park. Perseverance Skatepark opened in 2020 after nearly two decades of planning and obstacles.

Overcoming twists and turns leads to Perseverance Skatepark BRATTLEBORO — They named the skatepark Perseverance because it took nearly two decades of pe…

Wessel recounted when Curtiss Reed Jr., executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, asked about the lack of people of color among the town employees during a candidates forum in 2018.

“A lot of soul searching happened and I’m the senior member of that board that oversaw a lot of changes in Brattleboro where people of color now see people of color in positions of leadership,” Wessel said.

Diversity at 'starting point' BRATTLEBORO — With zero people of color on town staff, local officials and community members are looking to change that."We hope that it's just the beginning of developing together a collaboration where ideas of our own and ideas and energy …

Former town manager Peter Elwell knew the board wanted to see more diversity and find good fits for the positions, Wessel said.

“It’s starting to happen,” he said.