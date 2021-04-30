WEST HALIFAX — A notice earlier in the week worried residents that they would be losing their community’s post office.
Tyson Dix, postmaster, said the lease has been extended by 18 months starting May 1.
“There will be no interruption of service for any of our PO box deliveries or postal customers in West Halifax,” he said Thursday in an interview.
While Dix isn’t involved in the negotiations, he said he plans to look at potential other properties in town to relocate the post office.
On Monday, postal customers at the West Halifax Post Office on 3438 Reed Hill Road received notice from Dix that Thursday would be the last day they could do postal business at that location due to a lease being terminated by the landlord on “very short notice.” They were told their P.O. boxes would be moved to the Jacksonville Post Office on Route 100.
Steve Doherty, strategic communications specialist for the United States Postal Service, said the USPS had no plans to close the West Halifax office. Originally, the lease extension was anticipated to last six months but it was later expanded to 18.
When facing the threat of closure, Halifax Town Clerk Patricia Dow urged residents on Facebook to call members of Congress to stop it from happening. In a comment on the post Thursday, she reported that she received notice about the lease being extended. She could not be reached by the Reformer.
The Facebook post, which had been shared nine times and included 24 comments as of Thursday morning, raised concerns among residents.
Dix said he heard from a lot of unhappy customers.
“And I understand it, rightfully so,” he said. “As part of the community, it’s nothing I wished on anyone for sure — for community members or my employee over there. It just makes everything difficult.”