TOWNSHEND — A former West River Education District Board member who was appointed to take over for one year of a three-year term not filled during an election in March looks forward to a long-term planning process just getting underway.
Drew Hazelton, of Jamaica, said he thinks the West River Valley’s educational system is at a point where important decisions are going to affect future students and citizens.
“Coming out of the end of this pandemic, I think there’s many lessons that have been learned with some opportunities to grow and to create an educational environment for our kids that will really craft what our communities look like over the next generation,” said at the board meeting held remotely April 12. “I think I can offer some input into those discussions and I’d be glad to be back as part of the group making those decisions.”
Hazelton said he thinks it’s time to come up with “a better educational structure for our kids.”
Board member Lindsey Bertram said she thinks it will be nice to have Hazelton’s point of view in discussions.
“I think he has a unique perspective,” Bertram said. “I look forward to working with him.”
“Same here,” said board member Dana West.
The board unanimously voted to appoint Hazelton as a school director for one year. Several board members — Mike Foley, Keighan Eaker, Emily Long and Howard Ires — did not attend the meeting.
In June 2020, Hazelton lost an election for an at-large seat to another board member, Mike Foley of Townshend, in a 287-219 vote.
At-large means the board member can be from any of the district’s five towns — Brookline, Jamaica, Newfane, Townshend or Windham.
Hazelton, who also serves as chief of operations at Rescue Inc., and his group has been praised by the board at meetings for setting up vaccination clinics for school staff in the district.
“All of that kind of stuff helps with getting back to normal after we get back from April vacation,” School Board Chairman Al Claussen said Monday. “I really appreciate that. That’s really huge.”
David Liebow will continue to be district moderator after receiving enough write-in votes in the March 24 election and budget vote.
No one else exceeded the threshold so a treasurer and a clerk will be appointed by the board after reorganization on May 17, Claussen said.
That’s when Hazelton will officially be sworn in and able to vote.
On Monday, the board established a Long-term Planning Subcommittee to look at options for improving the district for students and taxpayers.
The committee will have separate meetings, provide information to the full board and survey the public.
“There’s a lot of work between now and October before we do our next budget but as Drew [Hazelton] said, it’s a lot of valuable and important work, transformational, once in a generation if not more work that we could be doing for students and our community,” Claussen said.
As one of the committee members, Hazelton offered to schedule the first meeting. Superintendent Bill Anton said his office and school principals will offer support in the process.
Previously, Claussen said long-term planning had been put on pause while schools dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
With only 265 voters coming out for the March vote, West expressed an interest in trying to increase turnout.
Claussen agreed that turnout was “pretty low” but suggested the pandemic might have played a role.