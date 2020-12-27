TOWNSHEND — Looking to get a handle on deferred maintenance and needs at school buildings, the West River Education District board will be weighing options including borrowing.
Laurie Garland, chief financial officer at Windham Central Supervisory Union, said the district could seek a 10-year bond at a time when lending rates are currently favorable.
“To dig into this,” she said at the board meeting held remotely Dec. 21, “we would need more information from the engineers and the bond bank.”
As much as $2 million is estimated to address building needs and deferred maintenance in the next few years for schools in Jamaica, Newfane and Townshend.
Board Chairman Al Claussen said he loves the idea of taking out a bond for deferred maintenance.
“This is just a result of the accumulation of kicking it down the road year after year,” he said.
His hope is to have administrators prioritize projects as they continue budget talks. He said it is key not to cut any programs after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These children will have many more challenges, social and emotional, than normal,” he said. “It will be all hands on deck.”
He suggested the board should discuss easing the tax burden by applying reserve funds.
Keighan Eaker, board member, advocated for a level-funded budget from last year. She pointed to a 1.45 percent increase in expenses but a 24 percent drop in anticipated revenue in the upcoming fiscal year budget proposed by administrators as a first draft.
“If we were running any other business, you would not continue to follow that trendline,” she said. “As a teacher, school is not business. But the tax implications and what our community members are going to feel are very real.”
Ken McFadden, board member, also wants see a level-funded budget. Eaker said she thinks the board needs to be “a little more open to the harder conversations and harder decisions.”
Claussen described wanting to do what’s best for taxpayers, students and staff.
“Yes, this is a rather large budget of $12 million but how much of that is truly discretionary?” he said, before referring to an approximate figure to achieve level funding. “We can’t just pull $470,000 out of thin air.”
Administrators are proposing adding $128,000 to the budget to create an in-house Vermont Adult Learning position to help retain students at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, and $40,000 for an academic support position at Townshend Elementary School.
The plan is for Garland to look at how about $470,000 in expenses could be cut from the budget for level funding from last year, and ways bond financing and reserve money can be creatively used to help the district.