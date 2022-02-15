TOWNSHEND — For now, masking will remain at schools within the West River Education District.
On Monday, the School Board reviewed its Aug. 16 decision to follow COVID-19 advisory memorandums in which state officials recommended schools continue masking until further notice. Superintendent Bill Anton told the board he expected to learn more about what state officials might be thinking at the governor’s news conference Tuesday.
Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that schools can start planning to drop their mandates at the end of the month if 80 percent of their students are vaccinated.
“This is only the first step,” Scott said. “In the very near future, if all goes to plan, we intend to recommend lifting the mask requirement recommendation altogether.”
The School Board agenda item came at the request of Ryan Dunn of Brookline at the previous board meeting. He wants to see face coverings done away with in the district, which has public schools in Jamaica, Newfane and Townshend.
“First and foremost, I think that it makes sense for us as a board to at least have a serious discussion about whether we want to just blindly follow whatever the state guidance is without having the actual meeting,” board member Lindsey Bertram said. “There has been some pushback as we’ve heard from families regarding the guidance. I think we have sort of strong-armed people into that, and I don’t think that’s appropriate for the board to do.”
Bertram’s motion to call an emergency board meeting within two business days of the guidance being updated to publicly discuss the matter failed 6-3.
“The mask mandate was not a mandate from the state,” said board member Emily Long, who also serves as majority leader of the Vermont House of Representatives. “It was a recommendation, and we had a discussion at a meeting and chose to follow it.”
Voting against the motion, Long worried an emergency meeting wouldn’t give the public enough time to prepare or attend. Board member Howie Ires questioned the prospect of going against public health guidance.
“What qualifications does anybody on this board have to second guess that?” said Ires, who also voted against the motion.
Bertram said she didn’t believe the discussion would necessarily change the board’s decision-making process.
“It’s mostly about being open and inclusive to the community,” she said, wanting to give families a voice.
Masking has contributed to learning disabilities and issues requiring therapy, Dunn told the board.
“There’s a lot more than COVID and catching a virus that’s going on,” he said. “And parents know more about how kids are affected than a school official.”
Crystal Corriveau of Windham also spoke in support of removing the mask mandate.
“It’s hard,” she said. “I mean school is the only place that my kids wear a mask. We don’t go to businesses that require it. I don’t think it’s healthy. I’m having problems with nosebleeds with one of them, which I think is because of the mask.”
Anton said the conversation can still occur after the guidance is updated. Board Chairman Al Claussen agreed and spoke of putting it on an upcoming meeting agenda.
Bertram’s motion to revise current COVID-19 mitigation strategies to allow parents into schools when deemed appropriate by administrators also failed 6-3, with the same board members voting in favor and opposition. She said she believes parental involvement is a big indicator in student success.
“Not everyone is comfortable with the Zoom and has that access,” said board member Dana West, who voted in favor of the motion.
Long said she voted against the motion because she believes the administration already has the authority to make a decision to allow parents into schools.