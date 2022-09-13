TOWNSHEND — The West River Education District will keep all three of its elementary schools open as it seeks a study for creating a single campus.
On Monday, the School Board decided not to go with "interim consolidation for elementary school operations" in fiscal year 2024 that would have resulted in one of the elementary schools closing while the single campus model was explored. Many Townshend residents came out to oppose the move, seeing their school on the chopping block since it is in the middle between NewBrook Elementary in Newfane and Jamaica Village School.
The move follows the board's unanimous vote last month to support continuing operations at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School. As part of a long-term planning process, the board has been seeking input from community stakeholders in various ways.
Board Chairman Al Claussen said the district is looking at improving education and equity as it faces declining enrollment and higher taxes.
"There are some inefficiencies with how current district resources are being used," said Les Edinson, a facilitator hired for the district's longterm planning process.
The options presented Monday included the three elementary schools, two K-5 schools, and a K-2 school a 3-5 school. Challenges or strengths considered involved bus routes, community support and the ability for teachers to collaborate.
"This is a tough decision," said Paul Jerz of Townshend, who has worked in district schools as a substitute teacher. "I just want it to be the right thing."
Kris Jerz of Townshend, who is married to Paul Jerz and teaches at Townshend Elementary, cautioned that the strong sense of community in her town would go away if the school were to close. Townshend Elementary is a good draw, she said, as it has brought in other students from the district as part of the district's school choice program when only one student from the town went elsewhere in the district.
Terry Davison Berger of Townshend, an elementary school parent who works at the high school, pointed out how a change to the soccer schedule for Townshend Elementary students went into effect Monday and has affected how students from the two Townshend-based schools interact.
"I have [Leland & Gray] students who could go over and help out and still get back to their own practice in time but now that it's at NewBrook, they don't have that ability," she said. "So this is sort of a real time demonstration of how moving things outside Townshend is already affecting the collaboration between Leland & Gray and Townshend Elementary."
None of the options presented Monday are "amazing," Board Vice Chairman Joe Winrich said. "None of them are a clear, frontrunner, got-to-do-this kind of thing."
"We might need some more outside help here," he said.
Board member Emily Long, who also serves as a state representative for the Windham-5 district, said she is concerned about "destabilizing our system even more by making some decisions that might be interim."
"I want to be cautious and methodical about our approach to this," board member Mike Foley said.
Board member Dana West made the motion to study the one campus model, although he emphasized that it would take time to gather more community support for the project. Board member Lindsey Bertram said she feels like yet again, the board is "kicking the can" down the road.
"We have to do something," she said. "I'm not opposed to keeping what we have right now because I think that one campus is the best solution."
The board voted 8-1 to keep the three elementary schools running as they are now. Crystal Corriveau abstained and Ken McFadden opposed the motion.
"Move it forward," he said. "That's what we're supposed to be doing."
In separate votes, the board unanimously supported exploring the feasibility of the one campus model and a third party school quality review. Claussen said the board should have a sense of urgency in going about the two projects.
Superintendent Bill Anton plans to speak with vendors then return to the board to discuss a scope of work for the study and the price tag. Juliette Carr of South Newfane called for college readiness and successful academic outcomes to be a big focus.