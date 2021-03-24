TOWNSHEND -- The West River Education budget passed in a 165-100 vote Wednesday.
"We are so thankful for the support of our community members," Superintendent Bill Anton said. "It has been a challenging year for everyone and to know that the citizens of the West River Education District continue to support our schools, our students, and our community is uplifting."
Brookline, Jamaica, Newfane, Townshend and Windham voted on the proposed $12,115,000 fiscal year 2022 budget via Australian ballot on Wednesday. Expenses are set to increase by about $80,000 or 0.66 percent over last year.
The district’s budget committee recommended using $300,000 from the fund balance or reserves to reduce the tax burden in response to a drop in revenue as “a one-year stopgap,” Laurie Garland, chief financial officer for Windham Central Supervisory Union, said at a recent meeting. The School Board also reduced one administrator position in response to wanting a tax rate minimally increased from the prior year.
Education tax rates are currently projected to increase by 9.64 percent in Brookline, 2.51 percent in Jamaica, 4.56 percent in Newfane and 0.2 percent in Townshend.
Rates are adjusted based on recent house sales with the goal of ensuring Vermonters pay a comparable amount of education taxes on properties of equal value. Jamaica also is losing what is known as the “hold harmless” protection, which helped districts experiencing steep increases associated with declining enrollment and is being phased out as part of the 2015 Act 46 legislation that encouraged the creation of merged districts like WRED.
The School Board has discussed restructuring options for the schools to reset tax rates but those talks were put on pause due to the disruption of COVID, Garland said. The plan is to broach the subject again in the spring.
Voters also authorized the use of $150,000 in leftover bond funds from a biomass project at Leland & Gray Union High School to upgrade the water system at the school. At the annual meeting held remotely Tuesday, Garland said grant funding also helped to cover the biomass system.
"So by law, we can't spend [the remaining bond funds] on anything else at all unless we get your approval," she said.
Voters approved articles to pay stipends of $250 to the moderator, $2,000 to the clerk, $2,000 to the treasurer, $1,000 to School Board members and $1,200 to the School Board chairperson. They also set the next annual district meeting to be the fourth Tuesday of March.
On Tuesday, WRED Moderator David Liebow welcomed participants to "an unusual meeting during unusual times"
"I would like to thank the School Board, the administration, the teachers and all of the employees for all of the hard work that they do for our towns," he said.
Liebow said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided all items would be voted on by ballot. In other years, some articles would be addressed during the annual meeting.
This time around, Liebow just read through the articles and allowed for questions. He noted turnout was lower than at regular board meetings.
"It's pretty quiet," said School Board Chairman Al Claussen, who estimated regular board meetings tend to have 30 to 70 participants.