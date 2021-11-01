TOWNSHEND — Following calls from the community to take a stand, the West River Education District Board released a statement denouncing hate.
"The West River Education District values all of our community members, no matter their backgrounds, abilities, or identities," the board said. "While differences of opinions can be celebrated and debated, we condemn symbols of hate being displayed in our district which is in direct opposition to the welcoming and inclusive nature of our community as a whole."
Superintendent Bill Anton provided the statement to the Reformer on Friday, four days after the topic came up at a board meeting.
The School Board received letters from the community requesting that the board make a statement against hate after a Nazi flag was spotted in a yard near Townshend Elementary School and Leland & Gray Union High School. The yard still has signs questioning the United States’ response to COVID-19 and commenting on political matters.
Three board members, who live in Townshend, agreed to draft a statement similar to the one issued by the town. Last month, the Townshend Select Board's statement used the same language proposed by community members.
"The Town of Townshend values all residents and visitors, no matter their backgrounds or identities. While differences of opinions can be celebrated and debated, we condemn symbols of hate being displayed in our town, in disregard of the welcoming nature of our community as a whole.”
Juliette Carr, co-founder of West River Valley Mutual Aid, previously told the Reformer the School Board’s leadership in setting the tone for the school community is “much appreciated.”
“We are glad that the school board, the town and the community has pulled together on this issue,” she said last week. “We are also especially grateful to each neighbor who got involved in this request — signing your name, writing letters of support, speaking to your neighbors about why this matters, and joining the meetings — as well as the support of organizations including NAACP of Windham County, Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Vermont Interfaith Action, Lost River Racial Justice, representatives from local anti-bias groups, clergy and school personnel. We are proud to be your neighbor.”
Anton, the school superintendent, previously said he’s “extremely supportive” of the board coming up with a statement that says “hate does not have a place in our community.”
“As elected officials, I believe it is a powerful statement to their constituents, neighbors and students that they serve,” he said. “They are leading by example.”