TOWNSHEND — Long-term planning for the West River Education District is digging into ways that grades 1 to 12 could be spread out between Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School and Townshend Elementary next door.
“At some point,” said Leland & Gray Principal Bob Thibault, who starts as Windham Central Supervisory Union’s superintendent in July, “we have to move something. I think we all know that.”
At the West River Education District Board meeting last week, Thibault proposed the board charge administrators with developing a presentation by August on current building space in the district and needs in the future. He suggested the administration could then host community meetings ahead of an October meeting, where the board could begin to discuss feedback as it prepares for budget season.
By next month, school officials expect to know if they will need more time to contract with Stevens & Associates. The Brattleboro-based architecture and engineering firm has been studying the single campus model in Townshend in response to concerns about declining enrollment and increasing property taxes.
Administrators have worked with board members and staff from Stevens & Associates who looked at various “schemes” for the single campus model, Thibault said.
Immediately removed from the list was an addition to Townshend Elementary primarily due to the high cost of water system upgrades. That left a variation of some models involving additions to Leland & Gray with pre-k classrooms at Jamaica Village School and NewBrook Elementary in Newfane, Thibault said.
Thibault and Greg Frost, director of operations at Windham Central, also toured a private building available for rent.
“We believe that there might potentially be enough space there to meet the need of the overflow spots in Townshend,” Thibault said, although Leland & Gray would still require “additional work” to get it to a place where it could then host fifth graders.
School buildings in the district currently aren’t “flush with space,” Frost said. He described how schools are being flexible with rooms to meet different needs.
More space has been dedicated to special education services over the years, Frost said. He noted the planning underway needs to accommodate needs into the future.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about what is long term,” Thibault said. “I feel strongly that we need to think about this as the near term plan and simultaneously, we still need to be talking about what does it look like in 20 to 50 years?”
Ken McFadden of Newfane, former board member, criticized the planning. He said the board and administrators want to move forward on the single campus model even though it appears to be unfeasible due to space constraints.
“I don’t think the taxpayers are going to be too happy with that,” he said.