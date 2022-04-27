TOWNSHEND — With reports of students being called racial slurs by their peers, West River Education District officials are being urged to respond quickly and turn the incidents into teachable moments.
Superintendent Bill Anton said he asked for the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) project to be discussed at Monday's School Board meeting after the Windham County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People expressed interest in how Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School and the rest of the West River Education District were approaching the topics. Two facilitators met with members of the NAACP before the meeting.
Lyndall Boal of Brookline, a member of the local NAACP and former school social worker, said her group became "very concerned about the culture" at L&G.
"The N word ... is being used in the school and words like 'milk chocolate,'" she said at the board meeting, raising concerns about incidents not being used to teach students.
Boal recounted NewBrook Elementary School Principal Scotty Tabachnick telling her he wished more could be done immediately to address incidents.
Tabachnick said a long-term vision for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is part of a continuous improvement plan for the schools in Windham Central Supervisory Union. Eighteen staff members from schools and six middle school and high school students are on the JEDI team, which meets once a month.
Professional development covered by a grant looked at bias awareness, Tabachnick said.
"I think we are going to make really nice improvements," he said.
Another project involves reviewing policies. Anton told the board that staff want to bring back "solid, concrete recommendations" for policy updates.
"I'm very concerned about what I've heard, whatever happened with the students," said Stephanie Amyot, a local parent. "It was also happening with my son, who's no longer in Leland & Gray. He's now in Brattleboro. To be honest, there's also racist incidents happening in Brattleboro. This is a really tough year, where generally people are not censoring themselves across the board. I have seen Brattleboro handle the situation fairly well."
Amyot pointed to a zero tolerance policy for racist incidents and restorative justice panels as being helpful at her son's new school. She said she's happy to hear about the JEDI program, calling it "a long-term way to address the issue."
"But there's a lot of damage that could happen between now and when a program like that can really change the school culture," she said.
Asked about any specific anti-racist efforts underway, Anton said, "We have not instituted any formal curriculum or specificity of direction to our teachers or staff. That is what we are working on but we are not there yet."
Anton said all members of the staff participated in Kirwan Institute For The Study Of Race And Ethnicity training on implicit bias last year, which led to the creation of the JEDI team, and they receive training annually on the hazing, harassment and bullying policy. Boal described being "totally in favor" of training.
"But kids are still being very hurt," she said, "and their learning is impacted by their injuries and the feelings of unworthiness."
Apple Gifford of Newfane, an educator outside the district, said she wonders why there isn't more urgency in scheduling anti-racist trainings.
"I would say we're in the process of trying to make a plan that is going to be sustainable and is going to be supported and able to be carried out by the people who are trained," Anton said. "As of today, we are not there yet."
School staff will "take all this input and think about our next steps," Anton said.
"I think the concern right now is there are kids being actively bullied, and there are kids who have been bullied and have been pulled from the school," said Juliette Carr of South Newfane, who co-founded West River Valley Mutual Aid.
Board member Dana West said some board members hadn't been informed of the incidents until the meeting.
"I'm sensing you all know more than I do," he said "So let us catch up a bit."