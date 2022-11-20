NEWFANE — A man suffered serious injuries after crashing into parked vehicles.
Just after midnight Sunday, the Vermont State Police was advised of a motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in Newfane. Troopers responding to the scene learned a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into two parked vehicles in the driveway of a residence, according to a news release.
Police said fire personnel located the operator of the vehicle, Benjamin Stone, 21, of West Townshend. Preliminary investigation indicates Stone was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to the news release.
Stone was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later life flighted to UMass Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries. The 2004 VW Jetta that Stone was driving was totaled, according to the news release.
Police said the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.