WESTMINSTER — The town of Westminster has settled its dispute with its extremely short-tenured town manager, agreeing to pay Kenneth Fay until March 3, as well as paying for his health insurance through April or until he gets another job.
The settlement was signed by the five members of the Westminster Select Board on Tuesday evening; Fay had signed it last Thursday. Fay was manager for two weeks. The settlement says he will be paid 11 weeks, for “severance,” of his annual $94,000 salary, or about $20,000.
Town attorney Lawrence Slason said the town never went to mediation, which had been scheduled to resolve the dispute. He said once Fay hired a lawyer, whom he didn’t identify, the mediation session was called off.
“Mediation was scheduled but not held. Mr. Fay retained counsel who helped guide a mutually acceptable resolution. I do not expect that our office or the Town of Westminster will have any further comment,” Slason wrote in an email.
Fay didn’t return a message seeking comment.
Fay, 61, lives in Brattleboro after recently moving to the area from Alaska. He left the town’s employment on Dec. 16 after starting the job on Nov. 30. Town officials in December refused to say what caused the separation, only saying that Fay was on “administrative leave.”
Since then, Fay has been in Brattleboro criminal court and charged with causing a drunken disturbance on Christmas night at the Brattleboro Fire Station on Elliot Street. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct. When the state requested Fay be fingerprinted and photographed by police, he objected on “privacy” grounds, and the judge agreed, noting it was a misdemeanor.
Fay signed a four-year contract with the town in November, at $94,000 a year. Fay, according to his resume, has an MBA from the University of Connecticut, and also attended Northfield Mount Hermon School. He was employed in the state of Alaska for the cities of Cordova and Bethel, as well as Alaska Sealife Center. Prior to that, he worked for various firms in New York City, as well as Columbia University.
Exactly what led to his abrupt departure was not mentioned in the “discontinuance of employment agreement and mutual general release,” which was released to the Reformer by Slason after a formal request. Two days before his departure, he participated in a Select Board meeting about the Westminster town budget with no signs of disagreement.
According to the settlement, two members of the Select Board, Kevin Hughes and Katrina Hamilton, were designated to speak if contacted for a reference for Fay. According to the agreement, Hughes and Hamilton can only confirm the length of his employment.
Fay was hired to replace longtime Town Manager Russell Hodgkins, who left in April during a dispute with the Select Board. Since Fay’s departure, Alison Bigwood, who previously was the acting town manager after Hodgkins’ departure, has resumed that role.