WESTMINSTER — Voters approved a $4.6 million school budget and a $2.3 million town budget Saturday at a breezy if not chilly Town Meeting.
On the town side of things, voters can expect their town taxes to go up about 9 percent, since the town budget is up 8 percent.
Neither Jason Perry, chairman of the board, nor Kevin Hughes, vice chairman, would comment about the big increases after the meeting.
On the school side, Chairwoman Cheryl Charles said the separated Westminster school budget is down about $500,000, and that the school tax rate is down about 20 percent, with the tax rate going from $1.70 to $1.47 per $100 of assessment value.
Additionally, Charles reported, the school district will be getting about $1 million from its share of the elementary school union surplus of $1.2 million.
And has been a unique Westminster Town Meeting tradition, voters again turned down a request for $9,500 to support SeVEDS, (Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies) a regional economic development program based in Brattleboro, which is part of Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.
The standing vote against SeVEDS was 44-34. The tally was originally announced as 40-34, but all four members of the select board's votes against SeVEDS were not included in the first count.
There were repeated questions about what the select board is doing about replacing former Town Manager Russell Hodgkins, who resigned in early April after an apparent dispute with the board, and the companion resignation of longtime Select Board member Toby Young.
Young praised Hodgkins' work on behalf of the town, overseeing the long-delayed renovation of the historic town hall, designing a trash system for the town, and finding grants to benefit the town.
"Russ truly loved his job," said Young. "The law says that a town manager cannot be removed except for cause. There was no cause to remove our town manager and I'm sorry that circumstances led to his need to resign.
"We have lost an exceptionally devoted and competent person who loved his job and did it well. Thank you Russ," she said to applause.
"Thank you Toby," said Moderator David Major.
Perry said the board has been advised by its attorney to say nothing about Hodgkins' departure. The board has appointed former Town Clerk Alison Bigwood as interim town manager, and has received about seven letters of interest from townspeople who want to serve on the board.
Hughes and Select Board member Craig Allen both praised the dedication and work of Young on behalf of the town.
The two Westminster budgets passed, after a minimum of discussion, on voice votes on a very breezy morning on the lawn of the Westminster Institute. The town postponed its traditional town meeting because of COVID-19 to the late April date, and for the second year in a row held its town meeting outside on the lawn instead of in the auditorium at Bellows Falls Union High School.
About 100 people turned out for the meeting, which also marked the return of the stand-alone Westminster school district and budget discussion and vote.
For the past three years, Westminster's school finances were merged in a union elementary district along with the towns of Grafton and Athens under controversial Act 46.
But the towns took advantage of a loophole in state law concerning union school districts, and all three towns voted to dissolve the union elementary district before Montpelier could change the law.
One resident, Dan Axtell, told residents there is a movement afoot to change the law that allowed Westminster to return to the status quo, and to have those school districts that dissolved their Act 46 marriages reviewed.
Axtell warned that Westminster's independent status may be short lived.
Voters did add $20,000 to the Fire District No. 3's budget for its equipment reserve fund, after officers of the prudential committee warned that the need to buy a new $900,000 fire engine would be coming in the next several years.
Westminster resident Chris Hackett made the motion to increase the reserve fund, and after a few questions, voters agreed.
All other special articles passed on a voice vote.
Westminster Highway Foreman Chuck Lawrence stood up when other business was called, and requested approval to spend up to $2 million for a new highway garage, and seek bond funding.
But Major, the moderator, told Lawrence that such a request was not proper since it hadn't been warned. Such a request should come before the select board, Major noted.
Lawrence and resident Paul Banik, who is chairman of the town's ARPA Committee, said they are working with people to come up with a plan to use the town's COVID-19 funds to replace the town garage.
After the SeVEDS vote, Adam Grinold, the executive director of BDCC, who made the request at the meeting for the $9,000 in funding, said Westminster is the only town in Windham County to reject funding the effort.
He said he is discouraged by the misinformation "presented as fact" during the meeting, noting it isn't true that Brattleboro only pays $2 per capita, while Westminster was asked to pay $3. All towns are asked to pay $3, Grinold said, and all but Dummerston paid the full amount. Dummerston reduced its contribution, he said.
Grinold and Jennifer Stromsten, BDCC's director of programs, said that SeVEDS' "Sophomore Summit" which works with high school sophomores had its greatest turnout from Bellows Falls Union High School students. They said that the program works closely with Mark Gebo, one of the BFUHS guidance counselors, and held programs at the high school on a weekly basis.
Stromsten said that Hodgkins, the former town manager, had refused to include SeVEDS' annual report to the towns in the Westminster town report.
BFUHS Chairwoman Molly Banik told the gathering she didn't know of anything SeVEDS did for the high school students, and instead praised the start-up project BF Trades, led by Michael Stack of Saxtons River. Banik said Stack's project "is costing us nothing."
