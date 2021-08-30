WESTMINSTER — Voters in Westminster, Grafton and Athens will head to the polls on Tuesday in another procedural vote as part of their school district divorce under Act 46.
The Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School District and the newly constituted Westminster School Board held a public hearing Thursday night to discuss the upcoming vote, which calls for Westminster to regain ownership of its two schools and re-assume debt associated with those schools.
The town of Grafton owns its school building and was not transferred under the Act 46 merger.
A handful of Grafton residents attended the meeting via Zoom, and questioned the ramifications of the vote for Grafton, both in the short term and long term.
Not many, said School Director Jack Bryar of Grafton, the chairman of the unified elementary school district.
School Director Cheryl Charles of Westminster, who is chairwoman of the newly constituted Westminster board, said Westminster residents, in addition to the issues of the school buildings and debt associated with its gymnasium, will vote whether to expand the new Westminster School Board by two more people to a total of five.
Charles said after the Aug. 31 vote, Westminster will inform the Vermont Board of Education about the votes, and find out what the next step will be.
“Tuesday’s vote is the final step by the electorate in this process of Westminster’s withdrawal from WNUESD,” Charles said via email. She said the state Board of Education is to issue a ruling on Sept. 15 fully approving Westminster to have authority beginning July 1, 2022.
“The current ruling we have that approved the withdrawal was conditioned on the series of steps that involved these elections,” she said.
The state board, which forced the three towns into a merged school administrative district, has set July 1, 2022, as the date on which the towns’ school administrations can actually return to being separate.
Athens and Grafton are expected to remain as a unified elementary district, Bryar said. The two towns operated the joint Grafton-Athens School even before Act 46.
Cathy Siano-Goodwin, a member of the Grafton Select Board, and Kim Record, Grafton’s town clerk, asked questions about the impact on Grafton, and what the next step would be.
The “divorce” between Westminster and Grafton and Athens has been amiable, Bryar said, with each town supporting the other’s decision.
Bryar said it is too soon to know whether there will be a deficit or a surplus for the current school year, but he said he expects the money will be distributed according to student population.
Record asked whether Grafton will now be able to re-apply for a Vermont schools grant.
But Bryar had bad news on that front, saying that Act 46 basically eliminated the grants, which Grafton received for many years.
Westminster School Director David Major said he is disappointed there were no Westminster residents attending the virtual and in-person hearing. But he attributed that to the town’s fatigue over the issue.
”I think a certain level of apathy is probably understandable,” Bryar said in a follow-up email. “The communities have been asked to jump through a lot of unnecessary hoops to undo something they never wanted in the first place.
”I have been somewhat amused by a couple of notes I have (received) from Westminster residents saying that, while they objected to the consolidation in principle, in practice the board has operated pretty well. I hope that is true. When the Westminster Board takes control next year I want them to be comfortable that we haven’t broken anything,” he added.
”This is very much like the divorce settlement — who gets the kids, the alimony settlement,” Bryar said after the meeting. “Basically the vote allows us to work out a settlement, which will be a transfer of the remaining debt on the Westminster Community School and a transfer of the associated titles to that school and the building in West West (Westminster West).”
Each town’s registered voters can cast ballots at their polls all day Tuesday. In each town, voting is being held at their respective town office, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.