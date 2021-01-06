WESTMINSTER -- With Westminster residents voting overwhelming to return to their traditional school district, the focus now turns to Grafton and Athens.
In a modest turnout for a special town meeting, Westminster voters voted 200-58 in favor of leaving the consolidated elementary school district, forced upon all three towns by the Vermont Board of Education.
In a second companion vote, 219-35, voters agreed to the steps needed for the local school district to re-establish its own Westminster School Board, and assuming ownership of its school buildings and other issues that were cancelled by the Act 46 forced merger.
David Major, one of the leaders of the petition drive that set up Tuesday's special vote, and a former longtime chairman of the Westminster School Board, said the decisive vote was hardly a shock.
"I guess it is no surprise that if you ask a town to vote on merging and it votes no and you merge the town anyway with two other towns that also voted not to merge -- the town will still not want to be merged!" said Major, who had personally lobbied the state Board of Education to accept the school board's plan instead of the merger.
Major had pointed out last week during a public hearing on the vote that former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe had initially accepted Westminster's alternate structure plan, only for it to be rejected by the state board. Holcombe had resigned in the interim.
"I think the next step is to support Athens and Grafton as they come together to vote on whether or not to approve the withdrawal of Westminster from the unified district," Major said via an email.
Jack Bryar, the chairman of the merged school district, said Wednesday that both the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union and the Windham Northeast Unified Union School District boards would be meeting this week to get good financial figures on the impact of Westminster's bid to withdraw.
Bryar, along with Major, had fought the forced school district merger, but he said he doesn't know what the Grafton and Athens vote will be.
Bryar said he had already asked for a waiver from the Vermont Secretary of State's office to allow for a "conditional" vote at March Town Meeting in both towns on the issue. State law dictates that after the withdrawal vote in Westminster is "certified," the other towns in the district, in this case Grafton and Athens, have 90 days to have a same-day vote.
He said the deadline for putting the issue on the Town Meeting warning in both towns is Jan. 15, and he said he didn't know if the Westminster vote could be certified by that date.
In some Vermont towns that are also considering undoing an Act 46 merger, there are significant financial impacts. But Bryar said he did not think that would be the case in Westminster, Grafton and Athens.
Bryar said he was worried because a challenge to the Westminster vote might be filed because so few people actually voted. "But there's no serious opposition," he said.
He, like Major, noted that the towns' original alternate plan was accepted by the Agency of Education, but the "piss and vinegar" by the state Board of Education took precedence.
"This was a geographic impossibility," he said.
Grafton and Athens will remain in a union, he said. "The vote just allows a member to withdraw," he said.
If all three towns vote in favor of dissolving the school district, the matter then goes to the state Board of Education.
Ted Fisher, spokesman for the Agency of Education, didn't return a message seeking comment on the next steps.
Grafton, Athens and Westminster are following a school union dissolution process outlined years ago for union high school districts, and not those school districts forcibly merged until Act 46.