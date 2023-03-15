BURLINGTON — A woman who participated in a home invasion in Westminster one year ago was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Jacquelyn Fougere, 30, of Springfield, has been in federal custody since her arrest following the incident on March 14, 2022.
According to court documents, Fougere accompanied Daniel King, 40, of Westminster, to Shady Pines Park on Back Westminster Road in an attempt to steal money and THC cartridges from the homeowner. But instead of making off with the THC and cash, the homeowner shot King after King kicked in the door, according to court documents.
King was treated at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., and then was released to the custody of the state where he was being held on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
In January, King was sentenced to 66 months in prison on a federal charge of conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery, in violation of the Hobbs Act.
According to court documents, King, who was wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his release on conditions for violating his furlough, came equipped with zip ties and screamed he had a gun when he kicked down the door. The homeowner told troopers he shot at King twice after King pointed a firearm at him.
King, who had been released from prison three months before the alleged home invasion, has a criminal record extending back to 1999, including 10 felonies and three misdemeanors and is currently serving a three-and-a-half to 10-year sentence imposed in 2018 on charges of burglary, accessory to burglary, and possession of stolen property.
Fougere was also charged with conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. When she is released, in three months, she will be subject to three years of supervision.