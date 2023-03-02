WESTMINSTER — Westminster voters will be back at Bellows Falls Union High School Saturday morning to tackle school and town budgets.
During the pandemic, the town chose to have open-air meetings on the grounds of the Westminster Institute in the spring. Saturday's meeting is a return to tradition, Westminster style.
Westminster is one of a handful of towns in the state that holds its floor meeting on the Saturday before the traditional first Tuesday in March.
Elections, however, will be held Tuesday, at the Westminster Fire Station, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This year the school budget goes first, starting at 10 a.m., according to Cheryl Charles, chairwoman of the Westminster School Board.
Charles and others already held one explanatory budget meeting last Saturday.
Thanks to two relatively large surpluses for 2022 and 2021, Charles said, the impact of the projected increases will be reduced to five percent. Spending is up close to 11.5 percent, she said, due to increases in health insurance, a contract settlement with teachers and support staff, and a big increase in tuition payments.
She said the tuition increase from the town of Rockingham is responsible for 60 percent of the budget increase.
Voters do have to approve the transfer of $300,000 of the surpluses to offset a projected tax increase, she noted.
The surpluses, which were $1 million for the 2021 fiscal year and about $600,000 the following year, can be traced back to miscalculations on the part of the former finance director, Flora Pagan, of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. Pagan left in December 2021.
Charles said that a large part of the surplus is an over-calculation on health insurance, and the other portion is paying for the tuition of the town's 7th and 8th graders.
Westminster sends many of its 7th and 8th graders to the Bellows Falls Middle School, and Charles said the hefty increase in tuition for the upcoming fiscal year is responsible for the projected increase.
Rockingham, which runs the Bellows Falls Middle School, increased tuition payments from $17,000 per pupil per year, to $21,000, for the upcoming year, she said.
On the town side of things, voters will hear from the town's Fire Prudential Committee, which is requesting $317,800 in funding this year to support the town's fire department.
The proposed town budget is $2,632,577, of which $2,099,996 has to be supported by local property taxes. Other revenues of $553,180 will offset the town budget costs.
Voters will be also asked to spend $60,000 on law enforcement services provided by the Windham County Sheriff's Department, and $7,000 to support the Westminster West Library joining the Catamount Library Network.
Voters are also being asked to approve using $200,000 expected from the Federal Emergency Management Agency from the town's costs after the July 2021 storm. That money will be used to reduce local taxes.
