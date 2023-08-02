BRATTLEBORO — A Westminster man who has spent close to the last two years in jail pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of possession of child sex abuse materials.
Jason "Jay" Muxlow, 44, was sent back to prison awaiting sentencing. A plea agreement calls for a six to 15-year sentence, all of it but 22 months suspended.
The plea agreement calls for numerous conditions of his release on probation, including that he register as a sex offender, that he complete Vermont's sex offender programs, and that he not initiate any contact with anyone under the age of 16, and that he not work or volunteer with anyone under the age of 16 without notifying them of his criminal history.
Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes noted that the Vermont attorney general's office, which prosecuted the case, had required a psycho-sexual evaluation before sentencing. Hayes ordered a pre-sentence investigation as well.
Muxlow was arrested by the Vermont Attorney General's Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after Google reported that his internet addresses was trafficking in child pornography. The materials showed children as young as five years old, including one with the child and an animal having sex, court records stated.
An investigation by the task force resulted in Muxlow being arrested at his home on Atkinson Road in Westminster.
According to the terms of the plea agreement, he will receive a two to five-year sentence, with credit for the time already served, with the balance on probation.
Muxlow will be on probation for 15 years, according to the plea agreement. He also has a criminal record in Florida for similar child pornography charges.
When investigators confronted him at his home, he denied that the list of different email addresses had anything to do with him, and he told the police investigators that some of his devices had been stolen.
But when the police searched the home he shared with Tracy Nichols, police found evidence of pornography searches on Nichols' computer tower, as well as on his cell phone.
According to the plea agreement, Muxlow will be released to live with Nichols in Westminster, with the condition that he not have access to the internet, and that he reside in Windham County and not leave the county except for "verifiable" medical treatment.
He was also ordered to post a $15,000 appearance bond.
