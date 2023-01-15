BURLINGTON — A Westminster man was sentenced to 66 months in prison for conspiring to commit a home invasion style robbery at a residence at Shady Pines Park in March.
Daniel King, 41, was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford. King also will serve three years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said court records show that "King forcibly entered a Westminster man’s residence, intending to rob the man of heroin and money King believed to be proceeds from heroin sales. King picked his target because of his belief that the resident of the house was an easy mark."
King also recruited an accomplice, Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, to help with the robbery, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. King is said to have obtained supplies for the robbery such as zip ties to use as hand restraints and a fake firearm.
King and Fougere planned to forcibly enter the man’s home, restrain and rob him, according to the news release.
On the morning of March 14, prosecutors said, King broke open the door to the man’s residence while holding the fake firearm and the homeowner then discharged a firearm at King striking him. King and Fougere fled the scene.
King, who was treated for lacerations to his lung and liver after being shot, was on furlough at the time of the incident. He was being held in Southern State Correctional Facility for violating his furlough on a three-and-a-half to 10-year sentence on a 2018 conviction for burglary, accessory to burglary, and possession of stolen property.
Prosecutors said King’s new sentence was informed by the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which factor in a defendant’s criminal history.
"King’s significant criminal history dates back to 1998 and includes felony convictions in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts," the news release states.
During a detention hearing in state court in Brattleboro in April, Deputy State's Attorney Devin Nevins noted King has an extensive criminal record, including burglary into an occupied dwelling, grand larceny, aiding in the commission of a felony, false pretenses, and sexual assault, and also has eight failures to appear and multiple violations of probation.
Fougere pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct commerce by robbery. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 3.
Fougere also is suspected of assisting Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield, in attempting to rob the 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 13. Colby has been charged in federal court for a robbery of the 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 8.
In the news release, U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of the Vermont State Police and the Federal Burau of Investigation.
"This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," the news release states. "On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results."