WESTMINSTER — Westminster Town Manager Russell Hodgkins has resigned, giving two weeks notice after a contentious series of meetings with some members of the Select Board.
Hodgkins' resignation letter was submitted Wednesday, and Select Board member Toby Young also resigned, in support of Hodgkins, she said Friday.
The Westminster Select Board scheduled an emergency meeting Friday at 6 p.m. to accept the two resignations. The board had held another emergency meeting on Monday night to reaffirm the location of Town Meeting on April 30.
There had been a suggestion to move the meeting to Bellows Falls Union High School, instead of the Westminster Institute's lawn, or the fire station in the event of rain.
But Young said things deteriorated after the meeting. She praised Hodgkins for "all the wonderful things he's done for the town."
Under Hodgkins' years, she said, the town finally renovated the Town Hall, and she said the town had "the best system" for handling residents' garbage and recycling.
"He's done amazing things," she said.
Hodgkins gave two weeks' notice. He didn't return a message left for him at his town hall office Friday.
Young said she didn't plan on attending the emergency meeting and she said she would not reconsider her resignation.
She has been a member of the Select Board off and on for the past 40 years, and is a former longtime state representative as well.
Jason Perry, the chairman of the Westminster Select Board, didn't return a message seeking comment, and neither did Kevin Hughes, the board vice-chairman.
Young said that Hodgkins, who is a longtime resident of Westminster, has been manager for 9 1/2 years.
"It is with a heavy heart, I am writing to you this letter to resign my position as Town Manager for the Town of Westminster, Vermont. I have enjoyed this time working for our residents and I thank you, the selectboard, for the opportunity to do so. Please accept this as my two week notice," he wrote.
"Respectfully, Russell R. Hodgkins"
"I felt the last meeting we were at was ugly and cruel to the town manager and it was," said Young, who was reelected for another three-year term in March. "For that reason, I didn't feel comfortable with a board that represented that."
According to recent minutes of Select Board meetings posted on the town's website, there had been escalating tension having to do with many issues facing town government, from the treasurer and assistant town treasurer position, to reimbursement from FEMA for last summer's severe storms, and the town's use and payment to NEMRC.
Perry took over as chairman of the five-person board after March Town Meeting elections. Westminster will hold its annual Town Meeting at the end of April.