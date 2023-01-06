WESTMINSTER — Nobody is saying much of anything about the abrupt departure of Westminster’s new town manager, Ken Fay of Brattleboro, after only two weeks on the job.
“I’m not comfortable talking about this at all,” said Alison Bigwood, who was the interim manager before Fay was hired in November and is back in her previous role. Bigwood said that Fay was on “administrative leave.”
According to the minutes of a special Dec. 16 meeting of the Westminster Select Board, the board voted, after 10 minutes behind closed doors, to “discontinue the relationship with the town manager.” The special meeting came two days after a regular Dec. 14 meeting devoted to the town budget. Fay had been introduced at a Dec. 1 meeting.
Fay is Westminster’s second manager to leave under less-than-clear circumstances this year; in April, veteran manager Russell Hodgkins resigned after an undisclosed dispute with the Select Board, which prompted the protest resignation of longtime Select Board member Toby Young. Hodgkins had been manager for nine years. Neither Hodgkins nor any of the board members at the time would comment on his resignation. However, minutes of Select Board meetings indicate there had been escalating tension having to do with many issues facing town government, from the treasurer and assistant town treasurer position, to reimbursement from FEMA for last summer’s severe storms, and the town’s use and payment to the New England Management Resource Center.
Fay’s departure is even more shrouded in secrecy, several town residents told the Reformer. Fay was introduced at a Dec. 1 meeting; by Dec. 16, the board severed the town’s relationship with him.
One thing is clear — the town and Fay are headed to mediation later this month to resolve issues from his brief tenure. And at least one Select Board member, Vice Chairman Kevin Hughes, has suggested that the town leave the town manager form of government and instead adopt the administrative manager system, according to the board’s minutes.
Westminster Town Attorney Larry Slason on Friday gave an update on the situation.
“The Town and Mr. Fay are discussing terms for a mutually agreeable separation agreement. Discussions have been professional and amicable. If the parties cannot reach agreement the employment agreement requires mandatory mediation. Mediation has been scheduled for January 19, 2023. The town is not at liberty to say anything further pending completion of the mediation process,” he wrote.
According to the official minutes of various meetings held during the months of November and December, the Westminster Select Board voted 4-1 to offer the town manager’s position to an unnamed person, with Select Board member Katrina Hamilton voting against it, saying she was uncomfortable with the person’s lack of managerial experience.
Board Chairman Jason Perry was designated to sign the new manager’s contract with the town. Perry didn’t return a message seeking comment, and Bigwood said that Fay’s contract was no longer available at the town office, but was with Slason.
Slason, who wasn’t in his office Friday, said he will provide the Reformer with a copy of Fay’s contract next week.