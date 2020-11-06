WESTMINSTER — Classes at the Westminster Center School are expected to resume Monday after a week of remote learning concluded with no additional cases of COVID-19, school officials said Friday.
Christopher Pratt, superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said Friday that reopening the 170-student elementary school Monday morning was on schedule.
Last week, Pratt and other school officials were forced to close in-person school, from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, because of a single confirmed case of the coronavirus. At the same time, state officials said there was a single but unrelated case at a daycare center in Westminster.
Pratt said the Westminster Center School case was due to exposure outside of the school, and the decision to stop in-person instruction at the K-6 school was made after consulting with the Department of Health, Westminster Center Principal Liz Harty and the school’s coronavirus task force.
Jack Bryar, chairman of the Windham Northeast Elementary Union School Board, which includes the Westminster school, said Friday that in-person classes through Grade 5 were set to resume on Monday.
“That is the plan unless we get a surprise call from a doctor’s office telling us about a new case somewhere,” Bryar said. “The parents and students were sent information to that effect both in a sequence of emails and in their newsletter. The plan is to resume in-person classes on Monday,” he said.
Harty, who took over as the school’s principal this summer, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Grades 4 and 5 at the Westminster school were scheduled to finally be on the four-day, in-person schedule starting Nov. 2, after about six weeks of the hybrid model, which was two days of in-person and two days of distance learning, with Wednesday set aside for a deep cleaning of the 170-student school. But the confirmed case of COVID-19 stopped that plan.
The four-day plan for the upper grades will be reinstated starting Monday. Having Wednesdays set aside for cleaning is still in effect.