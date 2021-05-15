WESTMINSTER -- Westminster residents on Saturday approved the proposed $2.1 million town budget, after rejecting a bid to reduce its spending on the Windham County Sheriff's Department for police coverage.
Voters, meeting Saturday morning on the dappled lawn of The Westminster Institute, approved every spending article but one, rejecting a request for $9,500 from SeVEDS, an economic development program run through the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.
The Westminster Select Board earlier in the year had changed the traditional day of town meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it back to mid-May, when people could meet outdoors safely. Residents brought their own lawn chairs, and enjoyed free Allen Brothers cider doughnuts, and despite the mask mandates largely lifted, many people still wore masks.
SeVEDS (Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategy) has long attracted criticism in Westminster. The town has long complained about the lack of return on its funding from SeVEDS, and has repeatedly reduced its funding request at other town meetings.
Resident Fletcher Proctor said the $3 per person fee seemed arbitrary and not in line with other towns. He said Brattleboro only paid $1 per person.
This year, the town eliminated financial support entirely after the chairwoman of the Bellows Falls Union High School board said that, as far as she knew, the organization had never been to the high school to help students with careers, as it had claimed at one point.
A lot of discussion focused on the sheriff's department, and what many people said was a lack of activity for the money the town was spending.
Select Board member Craig Allen said the sheriff's department was well aware of Westminster's long-standing unhappiness with the lack of activity.
Resident John Ewald was the first to speak, and he asked whether there was a sheriff deputy in attendance, and whether the town had asked for a deputy to attend the town meeting.
The answer to Ewald's questions was no, and yes.
Ewald then made a motion to cut $28,000 from the $82,000 the town pays the sheriff's department. It ultimately failed on a voice vote.
Allen said the town is working with the sheriff's department, and partnering with the town of Putney, which also has police coverage from the department, to improve and increase coverage.
"We're not happy with it," Allen said, noting the select board had already cut the sheriff's allocation to a half-year contract.
He said the sheriff's department did provide coverage, and turned over the more serious issues to the Vermont State Police, whose regional barracks are in Westminster.
After the discussion, the motion to cut the budget by $28,000 was defeated on a voice vote, as declared by Moderator David Major.
Mark Anderson, the Windham County sheriff, later reached out to the Reformer Saturday and said the reason he wasn't at the Westminster town meeting is that he is serving with the National Guard this weekend.
But SeVEDS did not fare as well.
Major originally called for a voice vote, but said it was too close, and asked for a show of hands. Funding for SeVEDS was defeated 46-39.
The original move was to cut SeVEDS' funding request of $9,500, down to a previous request of $3,500, an amendment which was approved. But when the final vote was called, it was defeated.
By then townspeople said there didn't seem to a reason to give them any funding.
"I don't think they're doing anything for our town," said Molly Banik, the BFUHS board chairwoman.
Resident Marion Major said SeVEDS had helped many small businesses during the COVID pandemic.
Other than those two issues, voters approved everything with little debate, whether it was a new rescue truck for the fire department, or increased funding for the Westminster West Library so it could update its network with other libraries, or funding for the Westminster Gazette, the town-funded monthly newsletter.
After the meeting, Town Manager Russell Hodgkins said the $2.1 million budget would actually result in a decrease in town taxes, for the third year in a row. The final rate has not been determined, he said.
He said the town's Grand List of taxable property is going up substantially, and would continue to go up this year, and could further reduce taxes.
On school matters, David Major, one of the leaders of the push to return local control to Westminster schools, stepped down as moderator to give an update on the status of the town's return to its own school district.
Major said the Vermont Secretary of State's office has ruled that the article on the warning calling for the election of five new members for the reinstated Westminster School Board was out of order. The gathering voted to table the article.
Major said a special election for three new Westminster School Board members would be held in June, according to advice from the Vermont Secretary of State's office, and with a follow up election in September. Westminster, Grafton and Athens schools won't be fully separated until July 1, 2022, Major said.
Major urged any interested residents to submit their name for the special election to the Westminster town clerk's office within the week. Those interested don't have to collect signatures on a nominating petition, he said.
So far, two people are interested in running: Cheryl Charles, who is a current member of the Windham Northeast Union Elementary Board, which includes Westminster, Grafton and Athens; and Charlie Hutchison, both of whom have been involved in the return to local control.
The Vermont State Board of Education last month approved Westminster's request to secede from the elementary school union, which was forced on the three local communities by the board.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.