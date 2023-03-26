WESTMINSTER — Westminster Town Clerk Pauline Blake O’Brien is leaving at the end of the month, and Westminster is looking for a new town clerk.
The board announced Wednesday that it would make a decision in late April and that the town had posted the vacancy, according to state law.
O’Brien, in her letter of resignation to the board, said she was heading back to her previous career in school administration, this time at The Compass School, the alternative school located in Westminster.
Previously, O’Brien said Thursday, she had spent 16 years at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River. She has been town clerk in Westminster since October 2020.
O’Brien said her new job at The Compass School is a new position at the school and will involve office management, administrative work, “and all kinds of things. ... I’ll be wearing lots of hats,” she said.
She pledged to make the transition as smooth as possible, and to help whomever ends up in the job permanently.
She recommended that her assistant, Patricia Marks, be appointed town clerk in the interim, with interim Town Manager Alison Bigwood serving as assistant town clerk. Bigwood is a former Westminster town clerk, but state law requires any town clerk to be a resident of the town. Bigwood lives in nearby Bellows Falls.
O’Brien had resigned March 10, and the board had 10 days to post the opening, according to Westminster Select Board Chair Katrina Hamilton. O’Brien’s last day is March 31, and she starts at Compass on April 3, Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the board is accepting applications for the town clerk’s position, and would make a decision on April 26. Whoever is appointed will serve until the next town election, when that person could run for the job. The advertisement urges those interested in the position to contact the town clerk’s office with any questions.