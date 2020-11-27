WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Select Board has set a special town meeting vote for early January on whether Westminster should get an Act 46 school merger divorce.
On an unanimous vote Wednesday night, the board agreed with a petition drive spearheaded by David Major, the long-time Westminster School Board director, to hold a vote on the 2015 education law. If successful, the Westminster vote would trigger simultaneous votes in Grafton and Athens, setting the stage for another vote by the state Board of Education.
The Westminster special vote was set for Jan. 5, 2021, after Town Manager Russell Hodgkins gave the board the range of dates that were available, with the earliest being Dec. 30, and the latest Jan. 9. The board opted for the first Tuesday after the holiday season.
Act 46 required school districts throughout the state to merge with other districts, the goal being to improve education outcomes and equity by creating larger and more efficient school governance structures. However, local school officials say those savings have not materialized, and many lament the loss of local control.
Westminster was forced to merge with Grafton and Athens, which already have a joint elementary school. Under the Act 46 merger, which was required by the state Board of Education, one five-member school board oversaw both the Westminster Center School and the Grafton-Athens School.
Jack Bryar of Grafton is the chairman of the merged elementary school board: Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School District.
He said on Friday that once Westminster votes in January, both Grafton and Athens would set up simultaneous votes. He said Grafton and Athens had to vote separately, but on the same day.
But Bryar said that if he was a betting man, he would put the chances of Grafton and Athens approving Westminster’s withdrawal at 50-50.
The issue, he said, is taxes and money. In Westminster, he said, it’s more ideological. Westminster only has two votes on the six-member union elementary board, while it represents about two-thirds of the student population.
Plus, he said, Westminster enjoys the discussion and debate on school matters on the floor of its town meeting, which traditionally draws a crowd.
The union elementary board will be doing a financial budget analysis about the financial impact, and if that shows that the impact is neutral, he said, Grafton and Athens would support the dissolution of the elementary union. “People don’t like feeling pushed around,” he said, referring to state officials.
But he said Act 46 made everyone’s taxes go up — more so in Athens and Grafton, than in Westminster.
Grafton and Athens lost a $200,000 state “small schools” grant in the Act 46 process, which had a big impact on its budget and taxes. Grafton and Athens have been running a joint elementary school for about 15 years, he said. While the two towns haven’t merged their school districts, they operate under a special contract, Bryar said.
The current budget was cut 2 percent, he said, but taxes still went up 2 percent. The budget for the two elementary schools is about $6 million — slightly more than $4 million for Westminster, and about $2 million for Grafton-Athens.
If Grafton and Athens endorse Westminster’s wishes, then the matter goes to the state Board of Education.
So far, the state board has approved one Act 46 school divorce involving the towns of Halifax and Readsboro.
Athens, Grafton and Westminster were part of a statewide lawsuit fighting the constitutionality of Act 46. But in a decision this summer, the Vermont Supreme Court on a 3-2 decision upheld the law, finally forcing the three towns permanently into a reluctant partnership. The unified board had been working under protest, until then.
Major had hoped for a vote by Dec. 15, but the board sought a legal opinion from its attorney before taking the next formal step.
Chairwoman Susan Harlow said the town had to formally adopt Australian balloting for the special vote.
Major, who holds no elective school office at the current time, urged the board to set a certain date, and the specific guidelines for the vote.
The board had earlier decided on an Australian ballot, noting that an open floor meeting, as is the tradition in Westminster, would be very problematic under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Select Board member Craig Allen asked whether the town would be mailing absentee ballots to everyone on the voter checklist, and Hodgkin said yes. Residents, as was the case during the General Election earlier this month, would also have the option of voting in person on Jan. 5, Hodgkins said. He said the town had to quickly post the warning of the special vote, but he estimated it wouldn’t be until late next week.
The ballot item also calls for the re-establishment of the Westminster School Board, with interim elections, as well as a permanent election set for March Town Meeting.
“Thank you all,” Major said after the board set the vote.