WESTMINSTER — Westminster may not have had any races this Town Meeting, but it had vacancies to fill, particularly on the school boards.
Townspeople elected Katrina Hamilton to a three-year seat on the board, and re-elected Kevin Hughes to a two-year seat.
For the Bellows Falls Union High School board, voters elected Molly Banik to a three year seat, and June Streeter to the remaining year on a three-year seat.
But townspeople elected new school board members to both the Westminster School Board and the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School District, which Westminster is leaving as of July 1. As a result, those school directors only have to serve four months.
David Major was elected, via a write-in, to the WNEUESD, while Tina Biolsi and Karen Blanchard were both elected, via write-ins, to the Westminster School Board. Biolsi was elected to a three-year seat and Blanchard to a two-year seat.
The Westminster School Board was re-established once the Vermont Board of Education allowed the break-up of the Act 46-forced merger of Westminster, Grafton and Athens. Grafton and Athens will remain in the union district.
Only 272 voters went to the polls on Tuesday. Westminster will hold its Town Meeting on April 30 to decide traditional matters such as the town budget, the school budget and funding for the fire department.