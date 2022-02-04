Schools closed throughout the state Friday, state offices opened two hours late, downed lines knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses, and cars and pedestrians faced ice-covered roads and sidewalks as a mix of snow, sleet and icy rain settled over the region.
But the slushy conditions had at least one veteran Vermont town manager asking what had happened to Vermont’s snowy winters.
“Route 5 is still covered in slush and the dirt roads are soft and slippery. What happened to a Vermont winter? This is awful,” Westminster Town Manager Russell Hodgkins wrote in an email Friday morning.
Brattleboro’s new public works director, Dan Tyler, said there had been only 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, and it varied with the elevation.
“We had more sleet and rain than anything,” he said in an email late Friday afternoon.
“We’ve seen a lot of back and forth between rain, sleet, and snow. Accumulation has been minimal. Plowing was required, and the icing has resulted in using lots of salt and sand,” he said.
“Crews continue to plow and treat the ice/snow. As the temperature continues to drop, additional treatment will likely be necessary,” he said. “The freeze/thaw cycles and rain have also resulted in potholes developing around town. Crews will be out patching as weather allows.”
For much of Friday, half of Walpole, N.H.’s Liberty Utilities’ customers were without power. At one point, 53 percent of Walpole was in the dark, figuratively.
But by midafternoon, all but a handful of its Walpole customers had been restored.
Liberty Utilities spokeswoman Emily Burnett said ice had weighed down a tree onto one of the main “feeder” lines that served the town.
Across the Connecticut River in Westminster, Hodgkins said the predominantly ice and sleet storm had brought fallen trees, downed power lines and accidents.
“Downed electrical lines, telephone lines and a couple accidents are the story of the day,” Hodgkins wrote in an email, adding that two inches of sleet and hail fell in Westminster village, with more in the hills.
While the northern two-thirds of the state got more than a foot of snow, Southern Vermont was slammed with freezing rain and sleet, with a dusting of snow, making roads treacherous.
Virtually all the schools in Windham County were closed for a snow day, with no remote learning on the agenda, because of the weather. Cancellations of events was the rule rather than the exception.
In Putney, residents took to social media to urge each other to stay off the roads if at all possible, calling the storm “nasty” and the roads difficult, even for those with studded snow tires and all-wheel-drive vehicles.
A winter storm warning remained in effect through 5 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy mixed precipitation falling and additional sleet and snow expected to add up to 4 inches to the overnight snowfall tally.
Green Mountain Power’s outage center reported 5,744 customers without power early Friday morning, the bulk of those in southern Vermont. Among the number of outages: Arlington had 1,459; Pownal 721, Sunderland 620, Shaftsbury 565, Bennington 447, Dover 364, Sandgate 275, Marlboro 263, Dummerston 229, Putney 194, Westminster 169, and Manchester 102.
Power crews were out in the region throughout the day.
“We got called out around 11 o’clock last night, and worked straight through,” said Andrew Hughes, a Green Mountain Power worker. “We’re gonna finish this up here and move on to the next one. Maybe get a few hours sleep late tonight before hitting it again tomorrow morning. We’ve been on several of these calls so far, mostly old trees iced over, falling onto the lines. There’s a lot of damage out there, but we’ll get them fixed soon. We’re hoping to get most people back online by Sunday morning the latest.”
Kristin Kelly, a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power, said across the state as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, the company had restored power to 6,644 customers, with 4,202 still out.
Outages were still being reported as Green Mountain Power crews fought icy, wet weather conditions to restore power, Kelly said.
“Just as forecasters predicted, the southernmost counties have been the hardest-hit,” she said. “That’s where we are seeing ice and heavy wet snow, and both those things are heavy and take down trees and power lines.”
Green Mountain Power brought in external crews and had them positioned Thursday to respond to expected outages, Kelly said. “So far, it appears this storm has played out as predicted and our crews were right on it.”
Over in Chesterfield, N.H., more than 770 homes and about 2,200 people were without power Friday morning, according to Eversource’s outage map.
Residents posting on the Chesterfield Facebook page reported power out on Streeter Hill, along North Shore Road on Spofford Lake, Rosewood Lane, Friedsam Drive, Tuttle Road, Poor Road, along Route 63, Church Street, Mountain Road, Pinnacle Springs Road, Poocham Road, Sheila Avenue, Farr Road and Welcome Hill Road, just to name a handful.
“We’ve had a few thousand customers lose power statewide in New Hampshire since the storm began, with the majority of those in Chesterfield and Westmoreland,” wrote William Hinkle, Eversource spokesman, in an email. “The primary cause is the ice and freezing rain bringing trees and tree limbs down and causing damage to the electric system. We have crews in the area, and they will work as quickly as safely possible until all customers who lose power are restored despite continued challenging conditions due to the weather.”
“I have trees dropping and branches crashing down since early morning,” stated one person on the Facebook page. “Two trees down in my yard. Hope they can hold on with all this ice and then snow on top of them.”
“Big branches down on my lawn, and hearing trees crashing in the woods,” stated another.
“Couple trees busted down in our yard,” wrote one person. “I can hear trees breaking in the distance, and flashes of lights, (transformers?). Our faithful awesome road crews just went by with the salt truck.”
Eversource called some customers and said it was shutting off power to some homes to make repairs.
Most of the people posting on Facebook are dealing with the outages with a little bit of levity and a sense of acceptance.
“Should have slept in,” wrote one commenter.
“Mine went out right after the kettle boiled,” wrote another. “Someone’s looking over me today!”
“The ruckus woke me at 3:45 a.m.,” stated another comment. “Outside with flashlight ... while going in and out during pre-dawn hours, I saw and heard three transformers blow and light up the areas on Route 9 from Big Deal (gas station) towards Bratt, then the transformer at my driveway.”
“We have a hardy group of people here,” Ralph Petti, the director of Chesterfield’s Office of Emergency Management, told the Reformer. “They know what to do.”
He said the members of the town’s highway department are working hard to clear downed tree limbs and treat the roads. Officers with the police department and volunteer firefighters are also assisting in the cleanup, he said.
“Route 9 is passable and has traffic, but everyone is going slow,” Petti said. The side roads might take a little longer to clear, but he expects things to be back to normal soon.
Petti said, just the same, if you don’t have to go out, stay at home. And if you do go out, make sure you pack emergency supplies in your car and wait for help.