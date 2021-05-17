BRATTLEBORO — Ticks are out and about in Vermont, and seem to be more prevalent this year.
“They’re really bad this year,” said Ryan Lawley of Newfane.
Lawley and his friends have been out hunting in local spots and have noticed more ticks. Game Warden Richard Watkin said he has noticed an increase.
“I have seen this in certain areas and have been bitten twice resulting in administration of antibiotics,” Game Warden Kelly Price said. “It’s bad out there with deer ticks and thus the risk of disease.”
Patti Casey, director of the Environmental Surveillance Program at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, said she can’t verify the uptick just yet.
“But I absolutely give credence to the people out in the woods,” she said. “I’m not going to refute that just because I don’t have science to back it up yet. These people who are out in the woods all the time, I definitely respect their perception.”
Her group recently started its spring surveillance program so she didn’t have any data yet. Surveys of tick populations are completed in the spring and the fall in cooperation with the Vermont Department of Heath.
The studies, which started in 2018 and yield annual reports, focus on about 48 sites throughout the state. Casey said they follow changes over time in “hot spots” and “cold spots,” and track disease prevalence in ticks.
Due to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s report has not yet been completed.
Casey’s group also conducts a five-year surveillance program, which most recently wrapped up in 2019 and started again last year.
“We’ll keep doing it,” she said.
The study involves visiting 28 sites all around Vermont once in the spring then 28 different sites around the state once in the fall. Casey said a lot fewer ticks are collected in this effort.
A passive tick surveillance program she started in 2015 allows people to send in ticks for identification.
“It’s not a huge number of ticks,” she said, “but people do send them in and we report back the species of ticks and rate of engorgement.”
The program doesn’t include testing for illnesses like the others.
A phenology study started this year is meant to help with figuring out when ticks are coming out. Its focus is on three different locations in the southern, central and northern parts of Vermont.
Casey said a lot of ticks tend to be found by her group in Bennington and Rutland counties, and along the western corridor of Vermont. Windham County doesn’t usually have the largest numbers and not many are found in the Northeast Kingdom.
Ticks are more prevalent in years with more snowfall. Casey said the snow acts as insulation for ticks and keeps them alive.
Climate change is another factor.
“Obviously the warmer temperatures and the changing weather patterns are affecting tick populations,” Casey said. “We’re desperately trying to take all these things into consideration when we’re tracking the tick populations.”
Ticks are thriving with more yards, gardens, trees and field edges attributed to what Casey called “suburbanization.”
“We’re cutting our wilderness into terrain that rodents and deer love, and those are two main hosts for ticks,” she said, “so we’re basically giving the ticks a buffet. They’re flourishing because we’re helping them out.”
Casey also pointed to how the pandemic has brought about more interactions between ticks with humans and domestic animals. She said over the last year, more people have been enjoying the outdoors and buying dogs.
Her recommendation is to check for ticks after coming indoors. She will throw her clothes in the dryer for 20 minutes on high then jump in the shower after looking for ticks in infested areas. She said the shower causes ticks to fall off a human and the person can do a more thorough tick check.
When she’s surveilling out in the woods, a flag is dragged 15 meters at a time before stopping to take any ticks off. Group members check each other’s clothing for ticks after covering the same distance.
The much smaller nymph ticks begin to appear more in late May and June, Casey said. She recalled how one of her very experienced technicians got Lyme disease after not seeing he had picked up a nymph.
Casey would suggest calling a doctor if a tick is attached and engorged, which she said means it has been in for about 24 to 36 hours. She said not all ticks carry diseases.
In the five-year study, nearly 1,700 ticks were collected. Casey said about 53 percent of them had Lyme disease, a finding similar to surveys with the health department. The number tends to fall between 50 to 55 percent.
While it’s basically a coin toss on whether a tick has Lyme disease, Casey said the chances it will be transmitted to a human are “fairly low.”
“It takes them a while to attach,” she said. “They crawl on you for a while. They’re looking for some place dark, hidden, as best as they can find. Basically they have this little saw on their mouth part. They saw a hole into you and then they dig out this cave, this little pocket under your skin ... They basically cement themselves into you ... then lay their eggs.”
Tickborne illnesses are most often transmitted in Vermont between early spring and late fall since ticks are most active during warm months, states healthvermont.gov/BeTickSmart. The webpage recommends wearing repellent, checking daily for tick bites, and limiting exposure to ticks and tick habitats.