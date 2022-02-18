DUMMERSTON — David Wheeler is no longer running for a seat on the Windham Southeast School District Board.
“It was a decision based on my desire to be available to my wife and four young children and the amount of time I would need to dedicate to the School Board,” he said Thursday. “I believe it may be something I would look into a lot more in the future when things are less busy at home.”
If elected on March 1, Wheeler will not be accepting the nomination.
Deborah Stanford is now the lone candidate running for the three-year term for a Dummerston resident. Now retired, she spent nearly 35 years teaching in a public school in the South Bronx and the private Horace Mann School in the Bronx.
Citing Stanford’s experience and career, Wheeler said he feels positive about her taking the seat.